Irish League to finalise plan for return ahead of UEFA's May 25 deadline

The Irish League must have a plan in place before May 25 for the return to action or decision to terminate the season.

The NI Football League has been out of action since March 7 and it is as yet unclear when domestic football in Northern Ireland could return.

However, UEFA has put in place a 'tentative' date of July 20, by which it wants all domestic seasons to be concluded.

To that end, the European governing body wants all leagues to have submitted, by May 25, their plans on how to finish the 19/20 campaign.

Failure to do so may result in leagues being banished from European competition - the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League for next season.

Exceptions will be made for 'legitimate reasons' such as a government order preventing sports matches or financial ramifications that could see clubs detrimentally impacted by returning to the pitch.

If a decision is made not to conclude the 19/20 season, UEFA also must be notified, complete with reasons, by the May 25th deadline.

In that case, clubs should be nominated for European competition, based on "objective, transparent and non-discriminatory" selection criteria.

Each NIFL division's Management Committee will meet for further discussions on May 11.