Irish League transfers: Larne target Joe Gormley and Ben Doherty in sensational double swoop

Joe Gormley and Ben Doherty could both be on the move. Pics: Inpho

Larne are understood to be trying to pull off one of the most sensational double transfer swoops in recent Irish League history.

The Inver Park club are understood to be finalising details of a move for Coleraine star Ben Doherty, with highly-rated young attacker Conor McKendry set to go in the opposite direction to the Showgrounds.

But even that move could be overshadowed if Larne can turn their interest in Joe Gormley into a completed transfer. It’s understood the east Antrim side are making moves to try and bring in Cliftonville’s record goal-scorer.

Gormley, who has netted over 150 Premiership goals for the Reds, missed a large portion of last season with a broken elbow but is widely considered as the league’s deadliest finisher.

Striker Johnny McMurray departed Inver Park earlier this summer, leaving David McDaid and Ronan Hale to shoulder the goal-scoring burden up top.

Gormley’s arrival would certainly propel the club into the thick of the title talk but even if he doesn’t come in, Doherty’s transfer will be seen as a real statement of intent.

It is understood that McKendry will go to the Bannsiders along with a fee for attacking star Doherty, who has become one of the league’s leading lights.

Details of the transfer are currently being finalised but it appears that Doherty will make the move to Inver Park to bolster Tiernan Lynch’s attacking options after winger Marty Donnelly was placed on the transfer list.

Doherty joined Coleraine from Derry City in January 2019 after spending the first half of the season impressing on loan at Glenavon. Since arriving at the Showgrounds, the 24-year-old has scored 26 Premiership goals and hit the headlines earlier this month when he netted an absolute screamer against Velez Mostar in the Europa Conference League.

McKendry, meanwhile, is a highly rated talent who joined Larne from Ipswich Town in 2019 and signed a new contract last summer before making 14 Premiership appearances last season.

The former Northern Ireland U17 international has impressed off the bench in all three of Larne’s Europa Conference League ties so far this season and now looks set to kick on in his senior career at the Showgrounds.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville could be set to lose goalkeeper Aaron McCarey to Glentoran, who already have Dayle Coleing, Ross Glendinning and Rory Brown as options between the sticks.

Should that move go through, former Derry City winger Jamie McDonagh is expected to go in the opposite direction to Solitude, while Glentoran’s interest in Ballymena United star Shay McCartan remains.

Last week, United boss David Jeffrey said that McCartan was worth “considerably more” than the £60,000 the Glens were reported to be willing to pay for then Ballymena striker Adam Lecky in January last year.

As reported yesterday, Linfield have missed out on the signing of Malta striker Kyrian Nwoko as St Pat’s Athletic have reached an agreement with Valletta to sign the forward on an initial loan deal with an option buy.