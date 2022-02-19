Irish League weather updates: One Premiership game and three Championship matches called off

One of Danske Bank Premiership game has been postponed as the weather takes hold of Saturday’s fixture list.

Warrenpoint Town’s scheduled home fixture against Coleraine is off after snowfall in south Down, where Championship leaders Newry City match at home to Knockbreda has also been postponed.

Also in the Championship, Queen’s University vs Dergview and Loughgall’s match against Ballyclare Comrades are both off.

As things stand, there have been no further requests for pitch inspections made with all other games set to go ahead as planned barring any late change.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of all of today’s Irish League games right here:

Danske Bank Premiership fixtures

Linfield vs Portadown: GAME ON

Crusaders vs Carrick Rangers: GAME ON

Ballymena United vs Glenavon: GAME ON

Warrenpoint Town vs Coleraine: MATCH OFF

Championship fixtures

Annagh United vs H&W Welders: GAME ON

Dundela vs Ballinamallard United: GAME ON

Loughgall vs Ballyclare Comrades: MATCH OFF

Newry City vs Knockbreda: MATCH OFF

Queen’s University vs Dergview: MATCH OFF

Premier Intermediate League fixtures

Portstewart vs Tobermore United: GAME ON