Irish League weather updates: One Premiership game and three Championship matches called off
One of Danske Bank Premiership game has been postponed as the weather takes hold of Saturday’s fixture list.
Warrenpoint Town’s scheduled home fixture against Coleraine is off after snowfall in south Down, where Championship leaders Newry City match at home to Knockbreda has also been postponed.
Also in the Championship, Queen’s University vs Dergview and Loughgall’s match against Ballyclare Comrades are both off.
As things stand, there have been no further requests for pitch inspections made with all other games set to go ahead as planned barring any late change.
We’ll keep you updated on the status of all of today’s Irish League games right here:
Danske Bank Premiership fixtures
Linfield vs Portadown: GAME ON
Crusaders vs Carrick Rangers: GAME ON
Ballymena United vs Glenavon: GAME ON
Warrenpoint Town vs Coleraine: MATCH OFF
Championship fixtures
Annagh United vs H&W Welders: GAME ON
Dundela vs Ballinamallard United: GAME ON
Loughgall vs Ballyclare Comrades: MATCH OFF
Newry City vs Knockbreda: MATCH OFF
Queen’s University vs Dergview: MATCH OFF
Premier Intermediate League fixtures
Portstewart vs Tobermore United: GAME ON