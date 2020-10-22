Irish League will fight on even if fans are shut out, says Glentoran manager Mick McDermott

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says Irish League football may have to soldier on without supporters due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish FA said on Thursday that fans should still be able to attend matches but it's expected that fixtures will have to go ahead behind closed doors while a rescue package is released by the NI Executive to ease clubs' financial concerns.

McDermott says his side have already lost around £250,000 since fans were frozen out of big league, Irish Cup and European games this year.

A £20m-£25m cash injection for major sports is being considered by the NI Executive, and Northern Ireland Football League chiefs may feel they have no option but to listen to advice from health experts and shut out fans, possibly from next week.

Ulster Rugby and the GAA are playing without fans during the current period of Covid-19 restrictions and the Irish FA will keep the situation under review despite saying on Thursday they will obey health regulations which allow supporters to attend matches in a safe manner.

Clubs have implemented stringent safety measures and have been accommodating restricted crowds, but NIFL said on Thursday night they will look again at that approach.

"This is no one's fault and if the decision is no fans, that's what it is," said McDermott.

"I don't think we can argue or fight it because 500 or 600 fans at games is not going to save Irish League football anyway.

"Just to open Windsor Park is a substantial cost for a limited crowd and there's a high cost for clubs to put in all the health procedures.

"What's important is a funding package is made available from the government.

"That funding is a priority because it was clear that by the turn of the year clubs would be facing bankruptcy."

McDermott added: "Clubs have suffered, and Glentoran have already missed out on around £250,000 from big games this year, including Big Two games, the Irish Cup matches and in Europe. We haven't been compensated for that."

NIFL stated on Thursday night: "The NI Football League Board note the recent actions of other sports and the comments from the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor in relation to spectators. We wish to take a responsible leadership approach to the COVID-19 crisis and will consult with all NIFL Premiership clubs, and relevant authorities, at the earliest opportunity, to review the position on spectators.

"For the avoidance of doubt, games scheduled for this weekend (23/24 October) in the Danske Bank Premiership will continue with spectators in line with stringent protocols."

The IFA said they are still hoping to have at least 600 fans at Windsor Park for the Euro 2020 play-off final between Northern Ireland and Slovakia on November 12.

At a Stormont committee on Thursday, IFA chief-executive Patrick Nelson said: "It's our job to obey the regulations, as they are printed, and we obey the regulations. Safe capacities have been agreed. Structures have been agreed. Hand sanitisation, temperature checking, social distancing. All of that has been agreed with the relevant safety authorities for every ground."

Nelson was questioned just a few days after Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín appealed to sporting bodies to stop allowing crowds into matches.

On Wednesday, Ulster Rugby announced they would be playing their next two home matches behind-closed-doors and the GAA will stage inter-county fixtures without supporters during the current four-week period of Stormont restrictions, which began last Friday.

Just one week into the Danske Bank Premiership season and clubs are already facing up to the prospect of losing an estimated £100,000 in matchday revenue.

Glens boss McDermott added: "We are not asking for charity, just support. NIFL clubs are the largest sports employer in the country, with substantial revenues and salaries. It's a strong business and it's another industry that needs support."

One Premiership source stated: "Additional money is only useful to cover losses from March to date. Projected losses between now and the end of the season is another scale."