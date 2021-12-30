Irish League would have to take any new Covid restrictions on the chin, claims Pat Fenlon

Irish League fans will find out today whether they will be impacted by any new Covid-19 restrictions and Linfield general manager Pat Fenlon feels guidance aimed at protecting the health and wellbeing of everyone should be respected.

Sporting events have been affected in Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland but the NI Executive gave the green light for big crowds at Monday’s festive fixtures.

Two matches — Cliftonville v Crusaders and Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts — were postponed due to Covid-19 cases. The highly transmissible Omicron variant is causing concern, with Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey, Glentoran boss Mick McDermott and Portadown manager Matthew Tipton suggesting a winter break should be considered if fans are shut out in January.

In Wales, sporting events have gone behind closed doors, while outdoor events in Scotland have been limited to 500 spectators until at least January 17.

In the Republic of Ireland, outdoor matches are limited to 5,000 attendees or 50% of venue capacity, whichever is lower.

The Stormont Executive opted not to impose any new restrictions on Northern Ireland sport last week but they said the situation would be reviewed today.

“It’s a difficult scenario,” said Fenlon. “We’ve had restricted attendances and behind-closed-doors matches and if we were guaranteed a better health picture after two weeks of a break I’d be all for it, but nobody knows.

“We just have to abide by the decisions taken as people’s health and wellbeing is more important than football.”

Clubs are fearful of restricted attendances and more fixture disruption amid the predicted January surge in cases.

Fenlon added: “The situation can change so much and I’m not certain a break is the answer.

“We will be guided by people who hopefully will make the right calls. Just when we thought we were making progress, things are taking a step back in society. Safety is paramount and few of us has the knowledge to know what will happen. I think the challenge of playing with limited fans or no supporters is that clubs will take a financial hit and then it becomes a problem.

“Even with 500 fans allowed in, it would be difficult for clubs. It’s a bigger question for businesses as well as football clubs. I’m glad I’m not making these calls. We are just trying to protect everyone as much as we can.”

Linfield and Glentoran are leading the charge for the title and Fenlon can sense another tight finish.

“I was involved in the one in 1994 when we beat Glentoran on the last day to win it and it could be another close one,” he added. “There’s four or five teams that could be challenging. Cliftonville have had a brilliant start and you have to give the sides outside the Big Two credit.

“I thought we played well on Monday and were unlucky not to win it. Glentoran have been decent but I’m sure they have played better as well. Three’s not a lot between the top sides.”

Glentoran, meanwhile, are understood to be stepping up their efforts to sign Portadown striker Lee Bonis.

The Glens, Linfield and Larne have been linked with the frontman and there’s no question the east Belfast side have the financial clout to make it happen.

The 22-year-old has a long-term contract at Shamrock Park but he will be allowed to leave if an acceptable offer is tabled.

Linfield are also looking to bolster their forward options in January.

“It’s no secret that we are short at the top end of the pitch,” added Fenlon. “You need to get the right players in, someone who will add quality to the team and who the manager wants. We also have good young lads we are really hopeful for and there needs to be a pathway for them. We have a scholarship team and we want to develop our own players while bringing in quality additions.”

Linfield striker Matthew Green’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent and he has returned home to England.