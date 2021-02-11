Irish League's Covid-19 testing extended thanks to Linfield and Coleraine contribution

Covid-19 testing across the Danske Bank Premiership has been extended thanks to a contribution from Linfield and Coleraine, who are covering the total cost of the next four-week block.

After the self-imposed two-week break last month, an initial four-week testing initiative was announced, which has now been prolonged, thanks to the 'generous contribution' from Linfield and Coleraine 'as the clubs that represented the league in UEFA Club Competitions this season', according to a NI Football League statement.

The initial four-week testing regime saw clubs receive 160 test kits for the four weeks, with the total cost for all 12 clubs coming in at just over £15,000. That initial cost was jointly funded by NIFL and the Irish FA.

NI Football League Chairman Gerard Lawlor said: "The health and wellbeing of players, coaches and officials remains paramount to the NI Football League and the continuation of testing alongside strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols gives everyone involved a level of reassurance.

“On behalf of the NI Football League, I would like to express sincere gratitude to Linfield and Coleraine for supporting this next phase of testing following their successful exploits in European competitions.’’

Phase two of the testing programme begins next week (commencing Monday, February 15) with all participating players, coaches and match officials being tested as before.

Players and staff are separated before training and tested, with a result available 15 to 30 minutes later. If an individual tests positive, he or she will return home and self-isolate in line with the latest health guidance.

They must also notify the Public Health Agency and undergo a further test.

Champions Linfield earned €1.03m in prize money for their Champions League and Europa League run last summer, while Coleraine, who finished second last season, brought in €720,000 after progressing through two rounds of the Europa League.