Irish Premiership attendances hit record high as majority of clubs report increased ticket sales

Eleven of the 12 Danske Bank Premiership clubs reported increased ticket sales in 2022/23 as the League set a new attendance record this season.

Over 360,000 fans passed through the turnstiles at top flight games this season, the highest number ever recorded since attendance figures started being taken in 2008.

That marks a 10 per cent increase on last season, while March’s BetMcLean Cup Final between Linfield and Coleraine was once again the best-attended game of the campaign as it attracted 11,038 fans to Windsor Park, although that was actually a decrease of 63 people from the 2022 showpiece.

The average attendance for each game in the Premiership came in at 1,587, with the best-attended individual game seeing 7,134 attend the Big Two derby between Linfield and Glentoran at Windsor Park in October.

Remarkably, the average attendance per game has risen a staggering 92 per cent since 2013 and, even more encouragingly, the figures are only expected to continue to grow.

All three of Coleraine (21 per cent), Carrick Rangers (16 per cent) and Glentoran (15 per cent) have reported significant upticks in ticket sales, while eight other clubs have seen increased footfall at grounds this season.

Meanwhile, Cliftonville led the way in average stadium occupancy, filling 76 per cent of Solitude throughout the season, with League champions Larne close behind having sold out 72 per cent of Inver Park.

NIFL did not indicate which club did not report a positive upturn in ticket sales.

There have even been positive signs in the Women’s Premiership, too, as attendances are up 69 per cent on last season – 3,500 fans have watched the opening few rounds, which equates to an average attendance of 237 fans per game.

“This has been another truly memorable season on the pitch, and I’m delighted that our supporters have responded in their numbers to play their part in the colour, noise and special atmosphere of our game,” said NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor.

“Our league continues to grow and not only attract new fans and re-ignite the passion in old fans. I want to praise and commend our clubs who have raised to the challenge of progression and thank every single supporter who has joined us on this journey this season.”