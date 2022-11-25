Irish Premiership leaders Larne suffer second loss in 72 hours as Coleraine come up with the goods to triumph at Inver Park

Larne 0 Coleraine 2

Coleraine got back to winning ways as they stormed to a 2-0 victory at Inver Park to inflict Larne’s second League defeat in the space of 72 hours.

The League leaders looked lethargic throughout and were second-best in the contest from the moment Oran Kearney’s men nosed in front on four minutes through Matthew Shevlin.

Conor McKendry then turned from provider to punisher in first-half stoppage time to give the Bannsiders a comfortable lead they never looked in any danger of relinquishing.

Larne will watch on with interest at the remaining fixtures today, with their five-point lead almost certain to be eaten into.

It will also leave boss Tiernan Lynch the full weekend to ponder how he can help his side return to form after back-to-back defeats to Linfield and now Coleraine.

Following successive 0-0 draws, Coleraine weren’t goalless for long in this one.

With less than four minutes on the clock, Aaron Jarvis took a free-kick quickly to McKendry on the right flank. The former Larne man cut inside before sending a superb cross into the area which Shevlin headed home.

Larne settled as the half went on and had a chance to get back into it with 25 minutes gone. Mark Randall’s free-kick from deep on the left found Lee Bonis at the back post, who headed back across goal for strike partner Paul O’Neill. The former Cliftonville man snatched at the chance however and fired high over the bar from 15 yards out.

Four minutes later Bonis himself went close. A flowing passing move saw Larne feed the striker on the edge of the ‘D’ and he unleashed a fierce drive which Gareth Deane did well to paw out.

Despite inching their way back into the battle, they almost found themselves two down on 33 minutes. A loose pass from Shea Gordon was intercepted by Shevlin to give the goalscorer a clear run on goal, but Larne goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson was quickly off his line to snuff out the danger.

As the game ticked into stoppage time, Ferguson had to be alert once more as McKendry lead a break for the visitors and hit a dipping effort which the Scottish goalkeeper did well to turn over the crossbar.

From the resulting corner, however, Larne didn’t learn their lesson. McKendry played a one-two from the set-piece, picking up the ball on the edge of the box before cutting inside and firing low into the bottom left corner. Goalkeeper Ferguson seemed to be unsighted and got down to the shot late, with the attempt creeping inside his near post.

Larne changed their shape at half-time in a bid to get back into the game but they showed little belief that they could swing the momentum.

The closest they came was Leroy Millar’s header from a Ben Doherty corner, which just didn’t have the pace to trouble Deane.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Randall (Sule 45), O’Neill (Lusty 67), Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Gordon (Sloan 79), Bolger, Millar, Cosgrove.

Unused subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Hughes, Kearns.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, A Jarvis, McKendry (E McLaughlin 79), Carson, Farren, O’Donnell, O’Mahony (Lynch 75), McDermott, Shevlin (McCrudden 87).

Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, Lowry, J McLaughlin.

Referee: Declan Hassan (Limavady)

Man of the match: Conor McKendry

Match rating: 7/10