Irish Premiership transfer latest: Glenavon, Portadown and Carrick in hunt for free agent Eoin Bradley

Glenavon, Portadown and Carrick Rangers are planning to make a move for striker Eoin Bradley after the fan favourite was released by Coleraine.

The 38-year-old was keen to stay with the Bannsiders but having left the Showgrounds he is intent on continuing to play on preferably in the Irish Premiership and has no shortage of admirers from the top flight and clubs in the Championship.

In between two spells with Coleraine where he made 222 appearances, the former Derry GAA hero was a big hit at Glenavon who will fancy their chances of persuading him to return to Mourneview Park. Portadown and Carrick also feel they are genuine contenders for Bradley’s signature.

The forward affectionately known as ‘Skinner’ across sport will take his time before making a decision on his future.

Coleraine fans have been paying tribute to the player since his departure was announced. He was a hugely influential figure in the success the club had under Oran Kearney scoring numerous spectacular and important goals none more so than in the Irish Cup triumph over Cliftonville in 2019.

It was a partnership that worked for both player and club with Bradley thanking the Bannsiders for a host of great memories following his exit.

Meanwhile Cliftonville are interested in signing highly rated winger Stephen Mallon from Bohemians.

The Reds have been busy in the transfer market in the close season snapping up Ronan Hale joining from Larne, Gerard Storey from Derry City, young defender Jamie Robinson from Chesterfield and goalkeeper Fynn Talley on loan from Brighton but manager Paddy McLaughlin is not finished as he aims to build on last season’s impressive campaign.

Mallon, from Belfast, was previously with Sheffield United and had loan spells in Australia with Central Coast Mariners and Derry City before joining League of Ireland outfit Bohemians last year.

The 23-year-old played underage football for Northern Ireland before switching to the Republic of Ireland though he has since declared for Northern Ireland again.