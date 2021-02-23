Is the game on? Updates as one match off but two pass pitch inspections ahead of Tuesday's Irish League fixtures

Tonight's Danske Bank Premiership fixture list is once again threatened by a weather warning.

When there's a weather warning called, you know it must be match-day in the Danske Bank Premiership.

After spring-like weather on Monday, a yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued throughout Tuesday across Northern Ireland, bringing doubt for tonight's fixture list.

Portadown's game against Larne has been called off but both Coleraine's trip to Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts' game at home to Glenavon have survived mid-afternoon checks and are set to be played.

As yet, the other two games are also set to go ahead as planned.

Status of tonight's Danske Bank Premiership fixtures (Kick-off 7.45pm unless stated)

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine: ON after pitch inspection at 4pm

Cliftonville v Ballymena United: ON

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon: ON after pitch inspection at 3pm

Linfield v Glentoran: ON

Portadown v Larne (7.30pm): OFF after pitch inspection at 3pm