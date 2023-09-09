Isaac Westendorf hands Jim Ervin first win as Ballymena United boss at Carrick Rangers

Isaac Westendorf opened his goal account to earn Jim Ervin’s Ballymena United their first win of the season at the Loughshore Leisure Arena.

On loan from Larne, Westendorf broke the deadlock on 26 minutes after the former Newcastle United man was hauled down inches inside the box by the outstretched boot of Albert Watson.

Rangers goalkeeper Ross Glendinning will be kicking himself for letting the striker’s spot kick squirm under his diving body and into the net.

United really should have been two up at the interval. Fraser Taylor roared into the box and, after tricking his way past Reece Glendinning, he looked a certain scorer, only for Ross Glendinning to produce a magical save.

Rangers attempted to come off the ropes and it took a quick-fire double save from Sean O’Neill to repel close range shots from Kyle Cherry and Danny Purkis and secure Ballymena's first away win in 2023.