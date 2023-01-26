It feels as if David Parkhouse has always been at Cliftonville, says Declan O’Hara

David Parkhouse immediately endeared himself to the Cliftonville fans by opening his goal account for the Reds 15 minutes into his first start for the club.

It was the recently arrived striker’s overall display in the 3-1 win over Glenavon — a result that kept Paddy McLaughlin’s men a point clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership — which proved to the coaching staff that they were right to sign him.

Assistant manager Declan O’Hara was so impressed with Parkhouse that he claimed the 24-year-old’s work rate would have blown up a fitness tracker.

With Ryan Curran and Jamie McDonagh dropped to the bench after Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Coleraine, Parkhouse stepped up when needed, helping the Reds to grind out a tough victory that got them back to winning ways after letting points slip in successive draws with Coleraine and Carrick Rangers.

“David Parkhouse has only been in a couple of weeks and he’s fitted in like he has been here forever,” said O’Hara.

“He’s part of the furniture already and he loves the place.

“When he scored his goal he was straight over celebrating with the fans and he enjoyed it.

“That’s down to his hard work, to his endeavour to make sure we pick him in the next game.

“We’ve Joe Gormley, Ryan Curran, Chris Curran, Sean Moore, all sorts of quality up front, and everybody who is put onto the pitch has to show the manager that they are ready to play when they are called upon.

“That’s important for us. If it’s Joe, if it’s David Parkhouse to come in, or whoever it may be, they have to be ready.

“David played 75 minutes against Glenavon and he didn’t stop. If he’d had a GPS on he’d probably have broken it.”

Colin Coates — drafted in due to Jonny Addis’ suspension — made his presence felt at both ends of the pitch, helping to keep a determined Glenavon team out until the dying minutes after his 75th-minute header had put the Reds 2-0 up.

It wasn’t getting his name on the scoresheet that saw Coates have an impact, but the experienced defender’s overall influence on the team.

“The boys bounced back from a difficult couple of days — the last couple of results,” said O’Hara.

“We put Colin Coates in and he was outstanding.

“He gives the whole squad a lift, just like a father figure in the team.

“That makes other players around him lift their game.”