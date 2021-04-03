'It is too much': Dean Shiels slams Premiership fixture list as Dungannon Swifts face injury crisis

Not helpful: Dean Shiels is battling an injury headache as he attempts to turn things around at the Swifts

Dungannon boss Dean Shiels believes the Irish League's chaotic fixture list is partly to blame for an injury crisis at the club.

Three of the Swifts' players picked up injuries during Tuesday night's defeat to Glenavon, while others were running on empty by the final whistle.

Shiels claims the games are coming "too thick and too fast", saying the schedule - which brought eight matches in March - is "too much".

Another seven games are slated for April, starting with this evening's clash with league leaders Linfield. Shiels said it is an unfair burden for smaller clubs such as Dungannon, where players have to juggle day jobs with the packed programme.

"The games are coming too thick and too fast - we don't get time to recover. We have to try and face that - our squad is dwindling in numbers," he said.

On Tuesday night, goalkeeper Sam Johnston and forwards Daniel Hughes and Rory Patterson all picked up injuries, adding to the casualty list at Stangmore Park.

Asked if it was a coincidence, after a brutal run of matches, he added: "No, it's not - it is fact. Some of them are doing hard labouring jobs and are coming here and they are giving their all.

"The commitment is not the issue. Obviously we are lacking quality in certain areas and performances have been poor too, but it is too much. The players are struggling - (on Tuesday night) there were two with cramp, we had a couple who were limping and we were down to nine as it was. That tells its own story."

Responding to Shiels' comments, a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Football League said: "The current fixture schedule and desire to reach 38 games was unanimously agreed and recently reaffirmed by all clubs in the NIFL Premiership Management Committee.

"In addition, the NI Football League last month held a productive meeting of Premiership managers to explore ways to improve the league and discuss current challenges in the game."

Shiels' problems are not just related to the Swifts' injury list. They remain bottom of the table with just two wins since early December, and have conceded nine times in their last two fixtures.

Tuesday was particularly torrid, the Swifts 3-0 down inside 38 minutes and Johnston injured in trying to stop the third goal.

In the second half Patterson came on, missed a penalty, picked up an injury and was sent off while being subbed - all within 15 minutes.

They then lost substitute striker Hughes to injury, finishing with nine men. Shiels admitted Patterson's dismissal - booked twice for dissent as he was walking off to be replaced - was daft, but felt one booking was enough. He added: "I thought it was unprofessional from Rory - Rory knows better than that. He is an experienced player, our most experienced player, and he gets two yellows as he is coming off. But did the ref have to give him the second? Absolutely not."

This evening is another big test against table-topping Linfield. "It is the perfect game for us - it is the best team in the country coming and it is a challenge we have to stand up to," he added.

Ω The revised draw for round one of this season's Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup has been confirmed.

Six NIFL Championship clubs have withdrawn from the competition. The withdrawals mean Bangor, Dollingstown, St James's Swifts, PSNI, Larne and cup holders Glentoran all receive byes into the second round.

Three of the remaining 10 ties will be played on Saturday, May 1 rather than 27 April. They are Knockbreda v Newington (2.30pm kick-off), Ballinamallard United v Dergview (3pm start) and Loughgall v Banbridge Town (3pm).

The other seven ties will be played on Tuesday, April 27 (7.45pm kick-offs).