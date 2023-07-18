It was an easy decision to remain a part of what Carrick Rangers are building, says Andy Mitchell

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King believes he’s pulled off signing coup by snapping up midfielder Andy Mitchell on a three-year deal.

Although the 31-year-old spent the season at the Loughshore Hotel Arena, he’s now made the move permanent.

It’s an arrangement that benefits player and club. Mitchell, of course, holds a coaching position in the Larne Academy, but that doesn’t conflict with his commitment to Rangers.

Since returning to Northern Ireland from Rangers, Mitch, as he is known to his team mates, won Premiership titles with Linfield and Crusaders before joining Larne on a full-time basis.

He struggled to hold down a first team shirt at Inver Park, which promoted his move to Carrick last season.

“I’m delighted Andy has agreed to stay with us for another three years,” beamed King. “When I spoke to him before he came to the club, I promised him he would enjoy his football here.

“I predicted he would stay with us and that is exactly what has happened. I know other clubs offered him deals and, to be fair to him, he also kept his word to me about staying.

“His levels of performance before his injury were top drawer and on a par with the best midfielders in the League.

“I’m really excited to see Andy link up with our new signing Joe Crowe in the middle of the park.”

Mitchell admits he’s relieved to get the deal over the line.

“I’m delighted to have got it done and dusted,” he said. “I just love Stuart’s enthusiasm and how he works. He is building a good team and I feel I’ve still lots to offer.

“After last season, with the club achieving the most points in the Premiership, I’m excited and as hungry as I’ve ever been.

“From day one, everyone has welcomed me with open arms and made me feel right at home. It’s a great club with fantastic people involved, so it wasn’t a difficult decision to stay at all.

“The gaffer and his team have strengthened over the summer and I’m really looking forward to pulling on the jersey again.”