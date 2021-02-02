'It was lucky': Roy Carroll reacts to wonder save and clean sheet on Dungannon Swifts debut

'It was lucky,' Roy Carroll smiles in an understated manner. In truth, it was anything but.

The former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper stole the headlines on Tuesday night as he pulled off a wonder-save to lead his new side Dungannon Swifts to their first win of 2021.

Carroll signed for the Swifts last week and was thrown straight into the starting line-up for the trip to Ballymena United as his new side looked to end a run of five straight defeats, in which 16 goals had been conceded.

Even aged 43 and over two years since his final appearance for Linfield in January 2019, Carroll excelled once again, keeping a clean sheet to help Dungannon to a 1-0 win, ending Ballymena's run of eight games unbeaten.

Having precious little to do for much of the game, Carroll stayed alert to save a one-on-one from United's on-loan Celtic attacker Ben Wylie in the first half but it was as the match wore on that he enjoyed his starring moment.

As the ball fell out to Joshua Kelly on the edge of the box, the Ballymena midfielder couldn't have connected with his half-volley any sweeter. It was destined for the bottom corner only for Carroll to somehow dive low to scoop the ball clear with his outstretched right hand.

He got his just reward seconds later, as Dungannon raced up the pitch to score the winning goal when Carroll's fellow ex-international debutant Rory Patterson fired in a dangerous free-kick that was eventually fired home by Rhyss Campbell.

"It was one of those saves, you dive to your right, hope you get your hand to it and the ball flies wide or over the crossbar," said Carroll, not even tempted to indulge in any self-praise he would have been richly entitled to.

"You might lose a bit of pace or get a bit of stiffness in the legs after the match but you don't lose that knowledge of the game. You see that when the older boys come back and they still have it upstairs.

"It was just nice to make it, keep us in the game and luckily enough the lads went up the other end of the pitch to win the game.

"It's just brilliant to get the gloves and the boots back on. I want to try and help these young lads at Dungannon - that's the main thing - but of course I won't hide the fact that it's nice to keep a clean sheet, especially away to Ballymena."

Carroll made no secret of his desire to remain in the Irish League when he left Linfield in 2019. Now that he has found a route back, could it last longer than his current deal stretching until the end of the season?

"I've said many a time, never say never," he said. You never know in football. I'm not getting younger and my age does catch up with me sometimes but it's the way you look after your body.

"It's about helping the two young keepers push on for the future."

In his two years out, Carroll has been playing for Mid Ulster Football League bottom tier side FC Mindwell, set up to champion mental health.

Always open about his own struggles, it's all a factor in his decision to sign for Dungannon, as junior and intermediate football remains suspended.

"There are a lot of things going on in the world with the pandemic and my goalkeeping schools back been closed down for a long time," he explained. "I've just said, 'what can I do to keep myself active', especially mentally. Playing for Dungannon is helping me to push myself on.

"I'm trying to keep myself active, especially upstairs. If you sit in the house and just think, you'd go crazy."

And that means the Dungannon squad get a welcome injection of priceless football experience.

"It's always nice to keep a clean sheet but it's a team performance," he concluded. "The lads were excellent - I had two saves to make in the whole game. We're coming to a Ballymena team who were on fire this season. They were unbeaten in eight games but I only had two saves to make, which says it all about the lads.

"It's just nice to get back playing football. It's been a long time since the bad injury I picked up at Linfield."