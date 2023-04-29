It would have been tough to leave Crusaders, admits Seaview legend Jordan Owens

Seaview icon Jordan Owens admits leaving Crusaders having been associated with the club for so long would have been a tough call — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Crusaders legend Jordan Owens has admitted it would have been a really tough decision to leave the north Belfast club.

The Hatchetmen’s record goalscorer agreed a new two-year extension to his deal this month, ending speculation that he may leave Seaview this summer.

Owens has played more than 650 games for the Crues since he linked up as a teenager, scoring 248 goals. The 33-year-old will also help out with the Under-18 side alongside his former team-mate Chris Morrow.

Stephen Baxter’s team play their final Premiership match of the season this evening at home to Glentoran but thoughts are already turning to next Sunday’s Irish Cup Final reunion with Ballymena United.

It’s an opportunity for Owens to get his hands on the glittering prize for a fourth time.

Since making his debut for Crusaders in 2008, the big front-man has also bagged a Setanta Cup, three Premiership titles, a League Cup and three County Antrim Shields.

“I’m glad to get the new deal over the line,” said Owens. “I also want to get into coaching and I’m looking forward to my new role with the Under-18s.

“Coaching was something I always wanted to do and I’ve chatted to Declan Caddell (Head of Academy) about it.

“I still want to play for the Crues and can offer something. I’ve been there a long time, this will take me up to about 20 years and it would have been tough to leave. I understand I’m not a young player and I’m not sure I would get a full season somewhere else.

“I just couldn’t see myself leaving, I have been here for so long and the coaching role is another exciting challenge. It’s a good start on the coaching ladder and Chris Morrow is helping out too.

“With Declan as Head of the Academy, he can see myself and Chris helping to push players on and I’m thankful for the opportunity. I will look at doing coaching badges too.”