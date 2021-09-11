‘It’s a joy to watch’: Crusaders’ Ben Kennedy urges ‘silly’ detractors to give Irish League a chance

Big fan: Crusaders’ Ben Kennedy celebrates his goal in the 4-0 victory over Portadown at Seaview

The 24-year-old joined the Crues after his release by Stevenage, where he also had a loan spell with Newport County.

Kennedy, who has represented Northern Ireland at youth level and won seven Under-21 international caps, maintains the Danske Bank Premiership is producing quality entertainment and talent.

There is arguably no greater example of the league’s strength than Shayne Lavery’s progress from Linfield to Blackpool and then shining for Northern Ireland in big World Cup qualifiers within the space of a few months.

The emergence of full-time football and investment has also attracted players and Kennedy believes the opportunity to play in Europe is also a big attraction.

With the fans allowed back in stadiums, they will be treated to highly competitive matches of a high standard.

“I don’t think the league gets enough recognition,” argued Kennedy. “It’s a league of top players and it’s quality football, a joy to watch. If you aren’t watching some of the Friday games you’re silly as the standard is very high. It’s a tough league to play in and probably six clubs will fancy winning the league.

“Clubs go about their business in different ways and the extra training might benefit teams. It’s attracting better players to the league. If you play in lower leagues in England you don’t get a chance to play in Europe and that’s a real incentive for Irish League players. It’s something to be proud of, not many players do that so it’s a league on the up.

“Even the so-called lower teams in the league have strengthened. Glenavon made great signings and everyone is looking to get into Europe.”

Today sees the first north Belfast derby of the season with Cliftonville arriving at Seaview hungry to make it four wins in a row. Without question it’s an early test of Crusaders’ mettle and quality as the players set about banishing the painful memories of last season.

Kennedy was on target in the 4-0 win over Portadown but it’s not easy to put together several wins in this league.

“Last year was tough with Covid,” added Kennedy. “We were a bit unlucky with injuries but it was a disappointing end. We will use that as added fuel.

“By our standards, last season wasn’t good enough and we are looking to push on and do better things. We don’t set targets, we take it game by game and it’s early days. You can’t make bold predictions, we will see where we are at Christmas.

“You hope to play your football in the top four and hang in there. If you’re in the top four come the last 10 games you’ve got a chance.

“Throw a few wins together and you will definitely climb this league. Cliftonville have started well and it will be a good game, we are looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the three points with the help of the fans.”

Meanwhile, a special brochure has been produced marking 100 years of Seaview, documenting its history with extraordinary pictures and stories.

Called ‘A Century Of Change’, it recalls Crusaders’ most famous matches and memorable nights, quirky stories and the actual newspaper report of the very first match. Fans can purchase the history book at today’s game.

Another publication just released is the 2021-22 edition of the Malcolm Brodie NI Soccer Yearbook, sponsored by Hankook Tyres.

After their qualification for the Euro 2022 finals, Northern Ireland heroes Marissa Callaghan and Nadene Caldwell grace the front cover — the first time the women’s team have featured on the front.

The Yearbook is available from newsagents and the publishers, the Ulster Tatler Group, priced at £2.95. To order a copy call Ulster Tatler on 028 9066 3311 during office hours (9am-5pm, Monday-Friday).