It's a nervous time for my family, says Cliftonville goal ace Joe Gormley

Cliftonville hero Joe Gormley has spoken of how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted on his family, admitting: "It's a scary and nervous time for everyone."

Joe's mum Marguerite and her partner Martin have just been laid off from their jobs with Sean Graham bookmakers and their wedding, planned for May 23 in the Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry may have to be rearranged.

And Joe is also concerned for the health of his partner Aoife who is pregnant.

Cliftonville's record goalscorer is still working at an after school club in Ardoyne but the football, which is such a significant part of his life, has been ripped from him. The 30-year-old's primary concern, however, is for his family and he admits it's a nervous time while the virus is spreading and many people are dying.

"Mum was to get married on May 23 and she's still hopeful, but admits she is really looking for a miracle," says Joe. "I can't see this crisis being over any time soon but we all understand what is the right thing to do. Your health comes before your wealth.

"It is tough going for my mum and her partner as they have been laid off from Sean Graham's bookmakers in Belfast. It's hard for them while I can continue working.

"There will probably come a time when I will have to self isolate away from Aoife as she is expecting a baby. It is a nervous time and we want everything to be okay."

Joe, whose explosive goalscoring talent first emerged at Crumlin Star, tragically lost his father to cancer when he was only 12, but his mum Marguerite remains his rock and hero.

The May wedding was poised to be a special occasion for friends and family but the celebrations may have to be put on ice.

“The family are great and managing as best we can but it’s a bit of a nightmare, like it is for a lot of people,” added Joe.

“I’m in childcare so I’m considered a key worker and still working away in Ardoyne after school club.

“Mum is constantly in the house so can’t do much. I’m getting loads of dinners so I may put a few pounds on!

“The wedding was in the Beechlawn Hotel and mum is just seeing how things pan out.

“It’s a big day and we were looking forward to it but your health is more important.

“I can’t see things being back to normal in May but we will see.

“The wedding could be put back, it’s up to them.

“I’m not sure what my role was on the big day, I’m too easy going to know for sure!

“But you are watching videos of people seeing their grandparents through windows and it’s a tough and scary time for everyone. So many people are dying and it’s heartbreaking.”

Joe’s Reds were on the march in the Irish Cup and relishing a semi-final showdown with Glentoran but no-one knows when that will happen.

Optimistic fans feel we could be back playing football in June but Joe isn’t convinced.

“The way things are going it’s hard to know when we can finish the season,” he added. “If this virus is hitting its peak in May we can’t play football.

“This virus has affected so many countries and I think it will be a long time before football returns.

“I don’t think behind closed doors games would be fair on the fans. But hopefully we can play at some point, I’m hoping for no pre-season and let’s just play competitive football!

“I think people will come up with good ideas. I heard Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher talking about a marathon of football every day and I thought that would be amazing for the fans and players. The players, at every level, must be getting a few withdrawal symptoms, along with the supporters.

“It’s tough going as you’re training on your own but I linked up with Barry Johnston last week,” added Joe, who knocked back the chance to join Glentoran following a £60,000 January bid.

“I’ve been out running but there is only so much you can do.

“The boys have been talking, still training on their own and Paddy (McLaughlin, the Reds boss) is checking in on us.

“We were doing well in the Irish Cup and everyone was confident, but listen, your health is more important than anything. We just need to get through this.”