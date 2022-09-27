It’s a whole new ball game for Glentoran as new stage production relives Vienna Cup win

Irish League football club Glentoran are hoping to score big time in a whole new ball game — the theatre.

For a play about the east Belfast side is about to kick off just a couple of miles from their Oval stadium.

The production, entitled One Saturday Before the War, tells the story of how the Glens won the Vienna Cup in 1914 after defeating top European sides in the Austrian capital, Prague, Berlin, Bratislava and Budapest.

The Glens’ travels took place as war was looming in Europe and the new play comes in the wake of the broadcast of a BBC documentary about the club’s triumph, which fascinated Fifa President Gianni Infantino on a visit to the Oval in March 2020.

He was intrigued to hear how 13 Glentoran players, most of them employed in Belfast’s shipyards, took two weeks off work to compete in the Vienna Cup at the invitation of the organisers just a few years after the sinking of the Titanic, the manufacture of which many of them had worked on.

The production tells the story of Glentoran's Vienna Cup win (Pic: Gorgeous Photography)

Glentoran recently added a gold star above the crest on their jersey in recognition of the Vienna Cup win, which they’ve heralded as the first European trophy lifted by a British side in Europe.

The celebratory play is being staged by the Bright Umbrella Drama Company at its Sanctuary Theatre on Castlereagh Street, Belfast, from October 6 to October 15.

Artistic director Trevor Gill has written the play along with Glentoran historian and fan Sam Robinson, who has also published a book about the Vienna Cup victory.

Sam also writes rock songs with Belfast-born musician and fellow Glenman Ricky Warwick, who said: “This is my first ever play and it’s been a real adventure. It’s a fantastic acknowledgement by Bright Umbrella of a great story which all the people of east Belfast should be proud of, not just Glentoran supporters.”

Trevor said: ”It’s a real privilege for us to tell a story that is so rooted in this part of the city. And our theatre is only a short distance away from the homes of two of the Vienna Cup players.”

The theatre will be decked out with Glentoran flags and supporters are being encouraged to wear the club’s colours during the production.

Trevor says: “There’ll be belly laughs and tears and a few surprises, including the answer to the Vienna Cup’s biggest mystery over what really happened to Leslie Murphy, the young Glentoran goalkeeper who was ‘lost’ for two nights in Vienna.”

The four-strong cast includes Bangor-born actor Thomas Galashan, who appeared in Rihanna’s music video We Found Love, which was filmed in Northern Ireland, and Armagh actor Jack Watson, who starred in HBO’s Game of Thrones and the ITV drama Torvill & Dean.

Also joining them is singer and actor Philippa O’Hara, from Belfast, who along with her sister Jolene form a popular duo called O’Hara.

Rounding out the cast is Forrest Bothwell, from Dundalk, who is currently studying drama at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and who is filming the second series of the Second World War drama World On Fire in Northern Ireland for the BBC.

One Saturday Before the War, by Sam Robinson and Trevor Gill, runs from October 6 to 15 at the Sanctuary Theatre, Castlereagh Street. Tickets are available from www.brightumbrella.co.uk