'It's about time': Linfield boss David Healy delighted defenders finally chipping in after Jimmy Callacher's double

Linfield manager David Healy says it's 'about time' his defenders chipped in to the goal-scoring effort.

Centre-half Jimmy Callacher was at the double, adding to one apiece from strike duo Andy Waterworth and Shayne Lavery, in Saturday's 4-0 success over Dungannon Swifts.

It's a result that lifts the Blues to within a point of table-topping Larne, who still enjoy a game in hand after their fixture against Portadown was called off, along with Carrick's home game against Crusaders.

Callacher is no stranger to a goal and already has four this season, but for Healy, he and his defensive counterparts should be doing more.

"It's probably about time that our centre-halves scored," he told BBC Radio Ulster. "The delivery coming in from Kirk (Millar) was basically on a plate today. The boys have been giving them a bit of stick in the dressing room that it's about time.

"It's a good day all round. I don't think it was the most glamorous of games but these matches are a challenge."

Despite the win, the Blues will go into the New Year trailing Larne and Healy admitted that Tiernan Lynch's side deserve to be top at Christmas.

"We'd all love to be at the top of the table," he said. "Larne learned from their experiences last year. We knew they were going to be an improved side and they are. They'll still improving. So it's down to the rest of us to cling on their coat-tails at the minute because they've been so good. Credit to Larne, we're still in and around where we want to be and there's still a long way to go."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Marcus Kane's injury-time super strike secured a 1-1 draw for Glentoran against Ballymena United.

"Perhaps we could have closed the ball a bit quicker but when does Marcus ever score a 30 yard goal with his right foot?" laughed United boss David Jeffrey on BBC Radio Ulster. "It was a tremendous strike. When he steps up and does that, there's not an awful lot you can say. It's an absolute clinker. You've got to admire that.

"I thought my players were magnificent. They played tremendously well against a team where there is investment, who are full-time and are looking to kick on. They must be applauded for that. For us, who are two nights a week here and asking the players to do another night away from the club, to perform the way we did was tremendous. I don't think anyone could have denied us our victory.

"I thought we were sound in defence and creative going forward. The players are absolutely gutted. In those circumstances, the draw feels like a defeat. Glentoran always seem to score those late goals against us; a winner at the Oval last season and the Irish Cup final.

"The players couldn't have done any more."

In the day's late kick-off, Coleraine beat Cliftonville 2-0 thanks to a brace from James McLaughlin.