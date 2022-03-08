‘It’s all about results’: Ben Hall out to help Linfield battle their way to another league title

Well-travelled Ben Hall insists Linfield will thrive on the pressure that comes with a title run-in.

The Blues returned to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership following Friday night’s 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Leisure Arena — but it was far from impressive stuff from the reigning champions.

Although the Blues raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of a Thomas Scully own goal and a cheeky backheel form Chris McKee, David Healy’s boys were hanging on at the finish after Jordan Gibson reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left.

Hall, formerly with Motherwell, Brighton, Notts County and Falkirk, admitted it wasn’t pretty, but Linfield got what they set out for — three points.

“We certainly were not at our best, so to win under those circumstances was vital,” said the 25-year-old central defender.

“We had no game last week and the other teams (Glentoran and Cliftonville) took advantage to move in front of us in the table.

“That put the pressure back on us for the Carrick game, so it was crucial to get the three points to reclaim the top spot.

“Although it was my first time at Carrick, the manager had us well versed on what to expect. The boys were saying it’s a notoriously difficult venue, it’s never pretty and you get the same type of game every time.

“Carrick are an up-and-at you type of side and if you give them any chance at it, they’ll take it, so we were disappointed with the goal we conceded. It raised their hopes and they began throwing bodies forward.

“At this stage of the season, it’s all about picking up results and ticking off the wins. I know it’s a boring cliché that most people use, but we have to take one game at a time and keep ticking off the wins and, hopefully, come the end of the season it will be us on top.”

Hall believes the Blues are in for a similar type of challenge tonight when they travel up the M2 to face Ballymena United.

“I reckon it’s going to be just like Carrick all over again,” added Hall.

“Ballymena have had some great results, their latest a cup victory over a good Larne side. It will be another difficult pitch and difficult conditions but, again, we’ll go there well prepared and hopefully we can get the three points.

“It’s all about rolling up your sleeves and battling it out, performances don’t mean a lot at this business end of the season. It doesn’t matter what way we do it, but with so few games left, we are down to single figures now, it’s all about results.

“We have to find a way to win these tough games.”

Hall admits he knew what he was getting in to when he put pen to paper with boss Healy in the January transfer window, agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

“I was obviously speaking to the gaffer and some of the coaching staff before I joined the club,” he explained.

“I was under no illusions of how big the club was and what had been won in the past.

“I’m hoping I can play a part of adding to that.

“It’s a big challenge, but that’s the pressure that comes with playing at Linfield, you are expected to win everything and rightly so.

“This season is going to be a lot more difficult because there are a lot of good teams in this league. The league in general has certainly improved massively since I left in 2013 to go across the water.

“It’s good to see a competitive league, that’s what everyone wants.

“Teams are now full-time and that is really upping the ante. Cliftonville may not be full-time, but they are as good as any side in the league — they are the only team left that can win the treble.

“Every game is difficult; you really have to grind out results every week.

“Every team brings a different style, and a different challenge. We now have nine games to go — they will be like cup finals.”