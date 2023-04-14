‘It’s as good as got’... Larne fans highly confident Inver men will bring it home

Emotions supercharged on the terraces as team close to becoming League champs for first time in 134 years

Larne are within touching distance of being crowned Irish League champions for the first time in their 134-year history — and the Co Antrim town can’t wait for the celebrations to begin.

Barring a huge collapse, the Inver men will secure the Gibson Cup as they need just one point from their final three league games, starting tonight at Crusaders.

Linfield’s grasp on the league looks to be coming to an end after four years with their 1-1 draw against Big Two rivals Glentoran on Wednesday all but handing the title to Larne.

But it could have been so different for the Inver Park side, who were languishing in the NIFL Championship until Purplebricks co-founder Kenny Bruce took over his hometown club in 2017.

Since then, Larne has gone from strength to strength with huge improvements at its home ground, investment in the first team squad and plenty of hard work behind the scenes in the youth academy.

The project has caught the imagination of the east Antrim town and has lifted Larne fans to heights they couldn’t even dream of just five years ago.

Ahead of tonight’s trip to Seaview, the club’s supporters, who celebrated wildly at Inver Park’s social club thanks to Glentoran’s late equaliser against Linfield, were full of excitement to see Larne crowned champions.

Thomas McIntyre has been a fan of the club for most of his life after attending his first game on February 19, 1976.

“I remember it because that was my birthday present,” he said. “All I wanted for my birthday was to see Larne. I always wanted to see them but I was too young so for my birthday in ‘76 I got to see them.”

Thomas hopes winning the league this season can open the floodgates and allow the Inver men to dominate the local footballing landscape for years to come. He also praised the club’s ability to bring the community together and throw its full support behind the team.

“There’s a real energy about the club and what we are going to achieve going forward, the whole community is supporting the team,” he said.

Thomas felt the club has created an inclusive atmosphere where all supporters are welcome.

“There is always a great atmosphere about the club, everyone is welcome here, all sides of the community come here to show their support for the team,” he said. “It is a real family club and it has definitely, definitely brought the community together.”

Bill Guiller believes Larne manager Tiernan Lynch’s current first team squad is the best team the club has ever had, comparing it to the Ulster Cup winning side of 1988.

“We had a good team back in the 80s when we won the Ulster Cup but it is a different level now,” he said.

“Them lads were good for their time but this is a different time. This team is a whole other league and it is the most professional team we have ever had.”

Bill said he was confident Larne can go out and finish the job tonight with a win against Stephen Baxter’s Crusaders, who haven’t lost in 12 games.

“Of course they are going to win it,” he beamed. “I’ll not be content until we get that final point. It’s not in the bag yet but it’s as good as got, I’ll be very disappointed if they don’t get it now.”

Seamus Haveron has been a loyal Larne fan for most of his life and never thought it would have been possible for the team to get so close to winning the league title.

“I never thought they would go this far,” he said. “We have a lot to thank Kenny Bruce for. Everyone in the community is getting behind the team and hopefully they go all the way.”

Seamus’ daughter Chakira Haveron, is hopeful the team can beat the Crues and felt Larne have been getting stronger and stronger throughout the season.

Chakira also praised the first team squad for helping the fans feel part of the success.

“They are very nice and they come out and speak to everybody,” she said. “Everyone comes out to support them.”

Len Bakker attends Larne’s fixtures with his family and has supported the club for over 50 years.

“I remember my first game,” he said. “I was nine and got out of school — I was more interested in getting out of school than actually watching the match but then I soon got invested in the team. Now I bring my two grandsons to the games, they are 12 and they love watching the games.”

Len was also thankful that those running the club have transformed Inver Park into the excellent stadium it has become.

“I remember when the pitch wasn’t flat,” he said. “There was a three metre drop at one end — it was a state — but now it’s all levelled out. It’s so much better now and I’m so glad.”

He also heaped praise on millionaire businessman, Bruce, for saving the club from oblivion.

“We were five minutes from shutting, we were staring at the bottom of the barrel and Kenny was approached and he agreed to help,” said Len.

“Kenny isn’t a footballer, he’s a businessman and he will say that himself. He is not a footballer at all but he cares about this club, he is a local man and like everyone here, he wants to see it succeed.

“We won the lotto. We have what all the other clubs want.”

Jenna Jenkins started supporting Larne in 2016 and remembers the “buzz and atmosphere” that got her hooked.

“I remember just thinking ‘this is it, I’m coming to every match from now on’ and I’m at all the matches now,” she said.

Since becoming a fan, Jenna has watched the team improve massively.

“Since then, that was the start of what it is now, that was the start of all the professionalism,” she said.