'It's de-humanising yourself': Ex-Tottenham prospect Ciaran Feehan discusses gambling addiction, anxiety and depression
If you're impacted by any of the issues raised in this story, you can contact Lifeline on 0808 808 8000, or the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133
Jonathan Bradley
How does it feel to see £20,000 disappear in 45 minutes? Even with 15 years' distance from the fateful evening, it's a question that still prompts an almost visceral reaction across the body of Ciaran Feehan, as if the memory of a scarcely believable Liverpool comeback recalls a blow that is not mental but physical.