'It's de-humanising yourself': Ex-Tottenham prospect Ciaran Feehan discusses gambling addiction, anxiety and depression

If you're impacted by any of the issues raised in this story, you can contact Lifeline on 0808 808 8000, or the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133

New ball game: former Spurs and Irish League player Ciaran Feehan, pictured with Laura Wylie from the Links Counselling Service, FC Mindwell’s charity partner, is preparing for a comeback with newly-formed FC Mindwell in the Mid-Ulster League as part of a mental health project

Jonathan Bradley Sat 15 Aug 2020 at 10:30