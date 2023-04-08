It’s deja-vu as Hale stages late show to rescue Cliftonville

CLIFTONVILLE 2 COLERAINE 2

AN injury-time free-kick rescued a deserved point for Cliftonville against Coleraine as the sides played out an incredible FOURTH consecutive 2-2 draw at Solitude this season.

The Bannsiders had looked set for three precious points in their jostle for European Play-Off positioning but, just as they had done in February’s Irish Cup clash, the Reds struck at the death.

Lyndon Kane had leathered Oran Kearney’s side into an early lead and, though Ronan Hale levelled on the stroke of half-time, Andy Scott’s composed finish restored the advantage until the final minutes when Hale’s free-kick was deflected past goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

Having seen both their Irish Cup and Premiership title ambitions torpedoed by Dungannon Swifts last month, the Reds have reset their focus on securing an automatic European berth and commenced their post-split schedule by naming three changes to the side that started the win at Newry City last time out.

Fresh from duty with the Republic of Ireland U19s, Sean Moore returned to a line-up that also contained Jonny Addis and Ronan Doherty, with David Parkhouse, Jamie McDonagh and Aaron Traynor dropping out.

The Bannsiders are likewise in hot pursuit of continental football and boss Kearney stuck largely with the team that held Larne to a goalless draw.

Ronan Hale

The red card Aaron Jarvis incurred in that match ruled him out and offered Lee Lynch a route back into the starting XI, with Kieran Farren replacing Jack O’Mahony in the visitors’ other change for their seventh meeting of the season with Cliftonville — and this one could scarcely have got off to a better start.

Home defender Odhran Casey had his pocket picked and, though Matthew Shevlin’s cutback appeared to have eluded everyone, the in-rushing Kane raced onto the ball and Nathan Gartside could only help it in.

The Reds played some good stuff throughout a first half that was notable for a lack of efforts on goal — until injury-time when Hale picked his spot from range.

Ryan Curran nodded wide and Hale sent a half-volley straight at Deane as Cliftonville began the second period on top. The large crowd thought a goal was inevitable. And so it proved, except it was Coleraine who got it.

Curran’s wayward pass caught his own team-mates by surprise and Jamie Glackin seized on possession before weaving a ball through for Scott to finish off.

Retaking the lead handed the Bannsiders an assurance and they looked to have managed things out. That was until injury-time when the Reds’ late goal arrived — and, while there was more than a hint of fortune in the means by which Hale’s effort beat Deane, there’s no question Cliftonville were deserving of a share of the spoils.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Addis, Gallagher (Gormley 64), C Curran, Rory Hale, R Curran (Parkhouse 75), R Doherty, Casey, Turner (Traynor 72), Ronan Hale, Moore (McDonagh 64).

Unused subs: G Doherty, Rocks, Coates.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D Jarvis, McKendry, Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch (O’Mahony 66), Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott (McCrudden 82).

Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, McCrudden, Fyfe, O’Mahony, Devine, Gaston.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown)

Man of the match: Ronan Hale

Match rating: 8/10