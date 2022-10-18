It’s going to take a monumental effort to retain the Gibson Cup but we can do it, says Linfield boss David Healy

Linfield boss David Healy will not be going into desperation mode, but he does admit he faces one of his biggest ever challenges to keep the Gibson Cup at Windsor Park this season.

The reigning Danske Bank Premiership champions are already 10 points adrift of League leaders Larne – and nine behind cross-town rivals Glentoran, who turned the screw last Friday night by defeating the Blues 3-0 at Windsor Park.

Healy pulled no punches in his post-match analysis, stating: “We weren’t good enough.”

He also outlined his team now face a difficult road ahead as the investment poured into Larne and Glentoran over the past few years now looks to be bearing fruit.

“This isn’t an excuse in any shape or form, but Glentoran and Larne have benefitted from heavy investment over the past few years,” said Healy. “The facts are there.

“They did that with a view to becoming League champions –the challenge has been set down for the last number of years. We have stood up and we’ve been more than up to the challenge.

“Going forward, if we want to be near anywhere near where we want to be, and that is be champions again, we must be better.

“I still firmly believe this football can be champions at the end of the campaign, but we need to find our top gears very quickly. It is now going to take a monumental effort.

“This isn’t a rant, but there has been huge investment that has not only gone into the top five clubs, but some of the other clubs have also been investing heavily.

“You just have to look at the Carrick Rangers squad... Dungannon Swifts have been spending and Ballymena United. Every club has invested; the top three or four are a little bit wealthier than others.

“Glentoran and Larne will be hoping that investment is eventually going to pay off – they could possibly win the League.

“If Larne lift the title, Glentoran fans are going to be disappointed and rightly so, as will Linfield supporters. If Glentoran win the League, the people at Larne are going to be disappointed.

“Clubs are all investing for the one thing – the one prize and that’s the League title. We all can’t win the League.

“The race for the title will be tight, there is no question about that, but there is still a long way to go. We have all invested to try and win one trophy. “

Healy will be demanding a response from his team when they face Gary Hamilton’s Glenavon at Windsor Park tonight.

“It’s how you react after a defeat and we usually respond,” he added. “The players know they didn’t perform, so they’ll want to get that out of their system.

“I wish I could put my finger on what is wrong, but at this point I can’t. I know people will demand that I find the answer quickly.

“I’m our leader, I’m there to be shot at. Sometimes the frustration gets the better of our supporters. I’ve always said I take the blame. I’ve never pointed the finger at any individual, for missing a penalty; for being sent off or missing chances.

“I take full responsibility as the manager. I take full responsibility for the level we play at and full responsibility if our fitness levels are not where they should be.

“I also take full responsibility for the team I select and put on to the pitch. The one I selected on Friday, I thought would have been good enough.

“So, after the game I admitted I got it wrong. We let the fans down and I understand their frustration more than anyone.”