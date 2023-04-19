It’s great to see Larne take the title out of Belfast: Glenavon’s Gary Hamilton

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has joined in the chorus of praise for Larne after the Invermen secured their first Irish League title in their 134-year history.

Larne’s 15-game unbeaten Premiership run, comprising 11 wins and four draws, helped them to get across the line and make history.

Skipper Tomas Cosgrove will proudly lift the Gibson Cup at Inver Park on Friday night after his side’s clash with Linfield.

Larne last tasted defeat in the League away to Cliftonville on January 2 and are the first club from outside Belfast to collect domestic football’s top prize since Portadown in 2002.

Linfield were denied a fifth consecutive title by a Larne side managed by Tiernan Lynch and backed by wealthy owner Kenny Bruce.

Lurgan Blues boss Hamilton says a provincial title win is reason for major celebration.

“It’s a massive achievement for them,” said the former Glentoran and Portadown striker.

“Fair play to Kenny Bruce, he’s invested in his hometown team and put a lot of effort in. He’s there all the time, the support he gives them is amazing along with Gareth Clements, the Chairman, a personal friend of mine.

“Congratulations to Tiernan and the players as well. It’s a great achievement, especially being a provincial club, they have taken (the Gibson Cup) out of the city.

“When you put in that investment, you expect to challenge for League titles and they have been able to deliver one for Kenny and all the hard work he has put in.”

Managers have been applauding Lynch and his men as deserved winners this season.

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey said: “It’s a wonderful story. When Tiernan first took the job he had this vision of full-time football. He was trying to do it through education and college and with young boys tied in to a full-time model.

“Mr Bruce then came on board and made a significant investment, but for me there’s been improvement year on year. The lessons of last year were certainly learned. They have been much more pragmatic and the biggest compliment I can pay them is that they look like a proper Irish League team.

“They have shown they know how to win games well.”