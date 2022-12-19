It’s just child’s play for Joe The Goal as Gormley scores record-breaking 14th hat-trick for Cliftonville

Danske Bank Premiership Cliftonville 4 Portadown 1

Joe Gormley celebrates the second of his three goals against Portadown

It’s just as well that Joe Gormley’s son is, in the Cliftonville striker’s words, “football on the brain” because he has no shortage of match balls to practice around the house with.

Gormley senior added another to the collection courtesy of Saturday’s hat-trick against Portadown — a club record-breaking 14th treble for the Reds, who had trailed to a Greg Moorhouse header before the Reds’ all-time top scorer went to work.

Two close-range conversions in a devastating three-minute spell gave the hosts an unlikely half-time lead and he was celebrating again when his confident finish finally took the wind out of the Ports’ sails with 20 minutes remaining.

“To this day, you’d be surprised who keeps telling me I’m done,” grinned Gormley.

“All I can do is keep plugging away and hopefully the goals keep coming along but I always say it — it’s the boys around me who are providing me with the chances and hopfully I can continue to put them away for a long time into the future.”

This latest treble saw the 33-year-old break Sid Over’s record of 13 hat-tricks for the Solitude side — a milestone that has stood for close to a century — but Gormley insists he won’t let the significance of that achievement weigh on his mind.

“It’s decent but I’ll probably not realise until I stop playing that I have that many and hopefully there’s many more to come,” he added.

“I’ve given a few of the signed balls away but I’ve started to keep the recent ones. With the child now, I just let him mess about with them. A lot of the signatures are starting to wear away because he’s football on the brain but that’s another one he can kick about the house.”

Saturday’s win commenced a busy festive programme for the Reds, who host Glentoran tomorrow ahead of forthcoming duels with Crusaders and Larne, and Gormley was pleased to help his side get back on track following recent disappointments at the hands of Ballymena United and Coleraine.

“We didn’t get the results we would have liked in the last two games but they’re in the past now and we need to just keep continuing,” said the striker, who was joined on the scoresheet by Ronan Hale.

“Portadown are a good side and Niall Currie obviously has them playing well.

“They were tough to break down at times but we just kept going, kept plugging away, got the chances and took them.”

Cliftonville: Gartside, Gallagher (Addis, 62), Rory Hale (C Curran, 90), McDonagh, Lowe, Doherty, Gormley (Casey, 90), Turner, Ronan Hale, Coates, Moore (Ives, 88). Unused subs: Donnelly, R Curran, Robinson.

Portadown: Barr, Upton (Russell, 74), Wilson, Balde, McKeown, Moorhouse (Teggart, 78), McNally, Archer (Rutkowski, 78) Jordan, Jenkins, Cakaj (Stedman, 68). Unused subs: Burns, Beverland, Mitchell.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Joe Gormley

Match rating: 8/10