It’s Linfield’s Premiership title to lose but we plan on making them fight for it every step of the way, insists Allen

Coleraine striker Curtis Allen says his former club Linfield are still firm favourites to retain the title even though the Bannsiders are within striking distance.

The champions crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Ballymena United on Tuesday but Oran Kearney's men were unable to take full advantage as they were held 1-1 at Glenavon.

But with Coleraine only seven points adrift of the Blues and with two games in hand, it's all to play for in the title race, and Glentoran have climbed to third, only five points behind the Bannsiders having played the same number of games.

One glance of the league table brings a flashback to a year ago when the Premiership was cut short at the 31-game mark and Coleraine were denied the opportunity to pip Linfield to the title.

This time round, clubs are confident they can reach the 38-game mark and Coleraine, who stretched their unbeaten run to 17 matches, are still very much in the mix. Allen, however, who won two titles during his time at Windsor Park, is targeting European football and considers further success in the Irish Cup or league to be a welcome bonus.

"I would still say it's Linfield's title to lose," said Allen. "We don't have a squad size that can match the Big Two, and for us the main objective is to qualify for Europe.

"That's the big goal for us, and anything after that is a bonus. We are doing okay, but ourselves and Linfield dropped points this week and it doesn't look like one team will run away with it.

"We want to stay on the coat-tails of Linfield and we will see what happens.

"It's certainly not a two-horse race and you can easily lose two games in a week and drop down the table. What you are seeing is clubs having a real go because there is no threat of relegation. There's no pressure on them and their players are showing no fear and have something to prove."

After a slow start to the campaign, Coleraine have moved through the gears and Kearney has utilised his squad well.

The former Glens ace added: "We haven't changed a lot in terms of our training and attitude. We just weren't performing as a team. People talked about a European hangover but we simply weren't performing as a collective. Individually and as a team we had to look at ourselves and understand we weren't a bad team. You need momentum on your side and we are on a good run because the squad has been used well.

"There have been several changes but every player has contributed and we are pulling in the same direction."

Coleraine travel to Cliftonville tomorrow while the Blues are at Portadown in the late kick off. The Glens are at home to a Crusaders side struggling for form.

"A league winner's medal with Coleraine would be massive and I did sign for the club to win things," said Allen.

"We won the League Cup, and European football is huge, but there is no title talk from us. Most of our players don't have title-winning experience, they simply want to finish as high as they can in the league and there's still many games left to play.

"We are in a good position now but the picture could be very different after another 10 games.

"It could be a very tight finish to the campaign and it could be great for the fans."