It’s not a bluff... we will be the underdogs against title-chasing Cliftonville, insists Linfield manager David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy insists his team will be ‘underdogs’ against Cliftonville in tonight’s blockbuster Premiership clash at Solitude and suggests that unlike last season the Reds can’t go under the radar in this term’s title race.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the most important League game of the campaign so far Healy declared he doesn’t ‘buy it’ when Cliftonville counterpart Paddy McLaughlin “is bluffing others saying Cliftonville are competing against the real top teams because they are a real top team themselves”.

The comments from Windsor Park will add spice to the eagerly-awaited contest between the clubs who went toe to toe for the title last season with the Blues coming out on top on the final day.

Both are in confident mood ahead of this evening’s showdown with Healy’s men unbeaten domestically since the end of October, moving from mid-table into third in the standings two points behind leaders Larne and Cliftonville, whose superb home form, winning eight League games and drawing two, has put them in title contention.

Linfield manager David Healy and his Cliftonville counterpart Paddy McLaughlin

There is great respect between Healy and McLaughlin but the Northern Ireland record goalscorer’s remarks give an indication how crucial he feels tonight’s contest is.

“With the record they have had at home and the form they are in going into the game they will be favourites and we will be underdogs for a change,” said Healy, whose side beat the Reds on penalties in the County Antrim Shield at Solitude in October.

“It will be a tough game. Maybe some people expected Cliftonville to not be in and around the top this season but I always felt they would be challenging.

“Paddy has been on record talking about his ‘part-time outfit’ and they have been trying to go under the radar.

“I don’t think they can go under the radar this season as much as they did last season.

“I don’t buy it when Paddy is bluffing others saying they are competing against the real top teams because they are a real top team themselves.

“The majority of the squad were there last season in a title race and they have added to it and are very competitive.”

While Larne, Cliftonville and Linfield are in the top three places, Healy refuses to rule the next three sides Crusaders, Coleraine and Glentoran out of the title race and has challenged his players to build on their impressive run of late.

“Out of the top six teams there are a few in good form and one or two maybe not in the best of form but I would imagine all six clubs, coaches, managers, fans will still fancy their chances if they go on a run and we’re no different,” said Healy.

“We have been on a good run but it is important now to improve that form or else we will not be in and around where we want to be come May.”

Niall Quinn is back in the Linfield squad after his injury struggles

With key performers Jimmy Callacher and Stephen Fallon out for the foreseeable future, it was pleasing for Healy to see experienced duo Niall Quinn and Jordan Stewart return from injury on Saturday and start in his side’s 3-0 Irish Cup triumph over Warrenpoint.

Multiple title winner Quinn, in his testimonial year at the club, said: “It is fantastic to be back. I’ve struggled on and off for the past 18 months with injury and it was nice to get 90 minutes under the belt again.

“I have had problems with my Achilles and my calf. It has been stop start for me so I took time out to get myself right and hopefully that pays dividends for me for the rest of the season.

“It has been difficult but I have a good support system around me and the boys have been fantastic.”

On Stewart’s comeback Quinn said: “On his day there is probably no better player than Jordan in the league.

“We just have to get him fit and be patient with him. He can tear teams apart and score fantastic goals at his best.”

Regarding the title race, the respected full-back added: “I thought the boys had a bit of a lull earlier in the season but they really bounced back and have gone unbeaten to claw back the gap in the league.

“To be within two points of the top at this point in the season is fantastic.

“Credit to them for that and long may it continue.

“Hopefully we won’t be chasing too much longer and other teams will be chasing us.”