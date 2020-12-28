It's still far too early in the season to be worrying about league positions, insists Linfield ace Pepper

Linfield ace Conor Pepper says he has no interest in studying the Danske Bank Premiership table over the festive period.

Larne were top of the tree at Christmas, a point clear of the champions and boast a game in hand over the Blues.

The title race, however, is a marathon not a sprint and the Inver Park side still have 28 league games to play - if the 38-game campaign can be concluded during the pandemic.

A year ago Pepper was celebrating a memorable Boxing Day success for Glentoran over Linfield but the festive Big Two battle has been pushed back to Saturday, January 9 along with the other rescheduled December 26 fixtures.

Tomorrow's fixtures, including Crusaders v Linfield, will be played on Tuesday, January 19, though Glenavon v Ballymena United and Glentoran v Cliftonville, due to played tomorrow, remain unscheduled.

As the Premiership only got under way in mid-October, there's may be more twists and turns on the horizon so Pepper is remaining focused on short-term team and individual goals.

"Larne have started well but because of the time of the year people are reading a lot into it. We have 27 games still to play if we make it to game 38," said the former Inverness and Greenock Morton ace.

"Usually at Christmas you would have played a lot more games but it's still early in the season and it's not time to look at the table. What's more important is the team performance level and keeping our standards high.

"We will look at the table in February or March and see what we need to do going forward.

"All the games are normally tough over the Christmas period but two rounds of fixtures have been postponed and we have to live with that.

"It's usually a hectic period but our mindset won't change in terms of looking after ourselves and going for maximum points when the games resume.

"The Boxing Day games are massive but the lack of fans would have killed the atmosphere a bit.

"When the game is played it will still be a big occasion and it's all about the three points."

Glentoran fans were naturally disappointed to see Pepper leave The Oval but he viewed a switch to Linfield as a good move for his playing career and he has certainly hit the ground running.

"I've had a great start to the season and it helps playing alongside great players and defenders," said the Dublin man who has moved into a Belfast apartment.

"It's about looking after my own job and making sure I perform. All the lads have been great and when the fans gave me the Player of the Month award it was a nice touch and confidence boost. I'm settled here now and I want to keep the positive results coming."

Pepper is also hoping the Irish Cup can eventually swing into action, when the Blues will welcome Annagh United to Windsor Park.

"It's a strange season and hard for the non elite teams who haven't been playing much football," he added. "But I know it's a competition that means a lot to Linfield and I know the club is hurting from the loss to Queen's last season. Hopefully the Cup can get played. It's hard for the clubs outside the Premiership and I'm sure they will prepare as best they can. The Cup is a big deal for all clubs."