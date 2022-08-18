I’ve mixed feelings but Linfield still well in with chance of reaching Europa Conference League group stages, says David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy was left with mixed emotions last night as his side secured a 2-2 draw away to RFS in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off.

The Blues stormed into a 2-0 lead and were firmly in control of the tie but the hosts slammed in two late goals in Riga.

Petr Mares missed an early penalty for the Latvians and goals from Stephen Fallon and Joel Cooper had the Premiership champions on track for a stunning away result.

But substitute Kevin Friesenbichler scored a powerful header on 88 minutes before Ziga Lipuscek equalised with the last kick of the game in the 96th minute.

It sets up a tense winner-takes-all showdown at Windsor Park on Thursday and Healy is hoping his troops don’t regret those late goals last night.

“I am left with mixed emotions,” said Healy. “I thought the application of the players and their attitude was incredible.

“It was the type of game we assumed it would be. We were worried about set-plays against such a big team but we dealt with that and scored two brilliant goals.

“We got ourselves on the front foot and tired towards the end. They got balls into the box but I felt it was never a corner for their first goal. I assumed it was going to be a goal-kick but a corner was given.

“And for the final goal we didn’t do enough to stop the shot. Before the game we would have been happy with this type of result and I’m pleased and proud of the players for giving so much in testing conditions. We will remain positive and upbeat as there is everything to play for.”

Linfield are aiming to make history by becoming the first Irish Premiership team to reach the group stage of a European competition and bank around £3m in earnings.

Healy added: “We freshened up the team and we are more than still well in the tie.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work and we’re a fit side. It’s just disappointing the way the game ended. They can be an expansive team and play in the wide areas so we need to be alert to that. We will need to be careful at Windsor.

“There’s a big game against Newry City on Sunday and then hopefully we can put in a good performance in the second leg and go through to the group stages.”