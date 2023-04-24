James Martin thanks ‘second family’ as he is honoured at NI Football Awards

The star of An Irish Goodbye was made an honorary member of the NI Football Writers’ Assocation

Actor James Martin thanked his ‘second family’ after he was made an Honorary Member of the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association.

The star of Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye is the son of former NIFWA chairman Ivan Martin.

James is a well-known and much-loved figure within the Irish League fraternity, attending games with Ivan from a young age.

He received a rapturous reception at the NI Football Awards, on the night when Larne midfielder Leroy Millar was crowned Player of the Year.

It proved to be a big week for the Belfast barista, who was best man at his brother’s wedding on Thursday night.

A delighted James said: “It means so much to me to become an Honorary Member of the Football Writers’.

“I didn’t think I was going to make this year’s dinner as I was at a family wedding two days before, but we changed things around to be here as my football family is my second family.”

James continued, “My most important role this year was being best man at Daniel and Rachel’s wedding.

“Thankfully my speech went down really well. But if you thought my speech was funny you should have heard my Dad’s! It was hilarious.”

While James made an appearance at the NI Football Awards, he was unable to bring the Academy Award to Belfast City Hall.

He said: “I wanted to bring the Oscar to show everyone but one of the directors has it at another engagement. I’ll bring it another time so all the Football Writers can get selfies with it.

“Everyone wants a selfie! I don’t mind though, it’s nice that people want a photo with me.”

NIFWA Chair Ruth Gorman hailed the 31 year-old as a friend to everyone involved in Northern Irish football.

The UTV sports presenter said: “I started reporting on games when I was 17. At one of my first matches I remember a young boy running up to me and giving me a big hug.

“James and I have been friends ever since. In fact, James is a friend to all the Football Writers’ and to so many in the game.

“He is a regular in press boxes up and down the country. Everyone connected with Irish League football was so proud when An Irish Goodbye won an Oscar. It was so well deserved.”