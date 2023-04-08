James Teelan at the double as 10-man Newry City earn victory in relegation battle

Carrick Rangers 0 Newry City 2

Newry City claimed a valuable three points in their fight against relegation on last night, as two James Teelan goals saw them defeat Carrick Rangers 2-0.

The early stages of the game didn’t provide much in the way of drama, but things burst into life on 25 minutes.

Ben Tilney’s shot from a tight angle was saved and held by Steven Maguire and he saw the run of Teelan, finding him with a booming pass.

The ball bounced over the heads of Kurtis Forsythe and Cameron Stewart, and Teelan found the net with a very well-taken half-volley effort, beating Ross Glendinning with his left foot.

Moments later tensions flared when Newry thought they Ola Adeyemo had been fouled, but the referee instead called a foul on Donal Scullion for coming in late on the goalkeeper Glendinning.

After some handbags, John McGovern, Scullion and Carrick defender Reece Glendinning received yellow cards, but Ryan McGivern was shown a different colour card on 33 minutes.

The Newry centre-back took an age to clear a harmless clearance, and after being put under pressure by Emmet McGuckin, he caught the striker in the face with a high foot and, being the last man, he was handed his marching orders.

Newry may have been a man down, but that didn’t stop them from making it 2-0 three minutes later, when McGovern played a superb cross from the left wing, finding Teelan at the back post and he connected well on the volley and finished for his second of the game.

At the other end, Kyle Cherry almost had a Goal of the Month contender, when David Cushley nodded the ball down for him and he tried a half-volley from 30 yards out, but his shot smashed off the crossbar, before Nedas Maciulaitis’s rebound header was saved.

The home side applied pressure on the Newry goal in the dying embers of the game, with Mitchell and Lloyd Anderson both having efforts saved by the outstanding Maguire, but 10-man Newry held on for a huge victory in their survival fight.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart (Gawne, 80), Ervin, Cushley (Nixon, 68), Mitchell, McGuckin, Cherry, Reece Glendinning, Maciulaitis (Anderson, 68), Tilney

Unused subs: Hogg, Gordon, Kalla, Buchanan-Rolleston

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, N Healy, McGivern, Lockhart, Teelan (Sloan, 89), McGovern (B Healy 79), Moan, Scullion, Montgomery, Adeyemo (Carville, 73). Unused subs:Halpenny, Martin, Forde, Lusty

Referee: Steven Gregg.

Match Rating: 7/10

Man of the Match: James Teelan