Jamie Glackin and Coleraine happy to stay out of title picture – for now

Jamie Glackin says Coleraine are not fixated on the table

Jamie Glackin insists Coleraine are simply looking after themselves and not focusing on title talk as the race for the Gibson Cup continues.

Just five points behind leaders Larne, Oran Kearney’s side are firmly in the running to land a first League crown since 1974 and salvaged a vital point last time out when Matthew Shevlin struck late on to secure a 2-2 draw with Glentoran.

However, attentions quickly turned to the visit of Newry City this evening and Glackin stressed that they can ill-afford to take Darren Mullen’s side lightly.

“It is another massive game,” the midfielder said.

“It is a big chance for us to grab another three points but whether it’s Cliftonville, Glentoran or Newry City, they are all big games at this stage of the season.

“We are on a good run of form and haven’t lost in the League since November, so we are confident and ready for the challenge ahead.

“We were probably slightly disappointed with the draw at the weekend as we missed a penalty and created more clear cut opportunities.

“I think we also shot ourselves in the foot as it was a soft first goal to concede just before half-time.

“We are honestly not really worried or talking about a title race yet.

“It is a common cliché but we are taking each game as it comes and see where it takes us.

“A lot of teams will drop points before the split, so we will just look after ourselves.”

Glackin’s return has come at a crucial time for Coleraine after he was forced to sit out for three games following a red card against Carrick Rangers.

“It’s always hard watching games and knowing you can’t do much about how the game is going and you can’t make an impact,” the ex-Crusaders ace added. “However, the boys have been super and that’s what having a great squad does as you can call upon quality players to replace those who are absent.

“I was delighted in that respect as we have turned a really good corner in our squad depth.”