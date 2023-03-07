Jamie Glackin on target as Coleraine claim derby spoils against foes Ballymena United

Coleraine 3 Ballymena United 1

Coleraine warmed up for this weekend’s BetMcLean Cup final in fine style with a deserved derby win against Ballymena United.

Coleraine made all the early running at The Showgrounds and threatened twice within a matter of minutes as Matthew Shevlin and Conor McKendry both had efforts saved by Jordan Williamson.

The Bannsiders – who had lost their last two league games – went close on the half hour mark as the returning McKendry forced Williamson into yet another top save.

However, the breakthrough arrived one minute later when Jamie Glackin worked space inside the box and hit a low effort into the bottom corner.

That lead would only last three minutes as the Sky Blues responded in emphatic style. A long run forward by Robbie McVarnock presented the ball to Josh Kelly who arrowed the ball into the back of the net.

In a flurry of late first half goals, Coleraine would regain the lead on 41 minutes as Glackin found McKendry inside the box. The winger cleverly lobbed the ball over the onrushing Williamson.

David Jeffrey’s men went close to levelling the scores on 50 minutes as David McDaid had an effort denied by Gareth Deane.

After Glackin went close to adding to his tally, Coleraine extended their advantage on 54 minutes as a front post cross by Dean Jarvis was stabbed home by Josh Carson.

On the hour mark, the Braidmen had Williamson to thank yet again as he thwarted Lyndon Kane’s effort, whilst at the other end, Stephen O’Donnell hit his own post with Jordan Gibson’s follow-up being cleared off the line by Conor McDermott.

To their credit, Ballymena kept attacking and went close on 72 minutes as Ryan Waide’s blazing effort was parried by Deane, with the second-half substitute unable to hit the target on the rebound.

On 78 minutes, Andy Scott was sent through on goal but the January arrival from Larne was unable to score his first goal in Coleraine colours as his strike cannoned off against the crossbar.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, McKendry (O’Mahony ’57 mins), Carson (A. Jarvis ’78 mins), Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch (McCrudden ’78 mins), Glackin (Scott ’57 mins), McDermott, Shevlin (Fyfe ’82 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Mullan.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Nelson (Gibson ’63 mins), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly (Place ’78 mins), McCullough, Kane, Henderson (Waide ’46 mins), McVarnock, Graham (McGrory ’78 mins), Farquhar.

Subs Not Used: Redman, Tipton, Clarke.

Referee: Andrew Davey

Match Rating: 6/10

Man of the Match: Jamie Glackin