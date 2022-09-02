Jamie Glackin pulls strings as five-star Coleraine go top of the Irish Premiership with victory over Dungannon Swifts

Danske Bank Premiership

A first-half goal blitz saw Coleraine hammer struggling Dungannon 5-0 to move top of the table.

They scored four times before the break en route to a five-goal win, with Jamie Glackin the star man. The ex-Swifts winger, back on his old ground, created two before getting on the scoresheet himself with a lovely controlled finish.

For Dungannon, this was another worrying result. They are yet to get off the mark this season, and were poor here.

Dean Shiels’ side had the worst defensive record in the division last term and already this season is going the same way, with 17 conceded in just five games.

But Coleraine, who overtook Glentoran to move top of the table, at least for a day, were superb, brutally punishing the defensive lapses.

The first goal after 10 minutes summed up the game. The Swifts tried to play a clever free-kick and, when that broke down, Coleraine broke with purpose.

Glackin took Conor McKendry’s pass and led the charge, with his cross going in off Caolan Marron.

Marron was drafted straight into the Swifts line-up after his midweek switch from Glentoran, but this was a debut to forget.

He could do little as Dungannon fell apart, conceding three more times in the final eight minutes of the half.

The second came from another dangerous Glackin cross which found its way to Kieran Farren, unmarked at the back post, and he drilled in.

Matthew Shevlin then made it 3-0 as the Swifts were exposed again. Lee Lynch intercepted a pass and crossed, with the forward netting his seventh of the season.

It was rapidly becoming embarrassing for Dungannon, who conceded a fourth soon after.

A super move saw the Bannsiders spring forward, with Lynch timing his pass to perfection to release Glackin, who slotted home.

The outcome settled, the second half was a complete non-event. Sub Michael McCrudden added a late fifth, taking a pass, opening his body up and finishing with style to complete a great night for Coleraine.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, McGee, Scott (Animasahun 46), Marron (C McGinty 46), Curry, Ruddy, Knowles, Barr (Convie 81), Campbell, Gallagher (Walsh 41), McCready (O’Connor 75)

Subs not used: Groogan, Coyle

COLERAINE: Deane, D Jarvis, Farren, Mullan (O’Donnell 85), Kane, A Jarvis, Lynch (McCrudden 70), Carson, Glackin (O’Mahony 85), McKendry (E McLaughlin 70), Shevlin (J McLaughlin 70)

Subs not used: Gallagher, Mitchell

Referee: Ben McMaster

Man of match: Jamie Glackin

Match rating: 4/10