Jamie Glackin sees red as Carrick Rangers shock Coleraine

Carrick Rangers 2 Coleraine 0

Carrick Rangers picked up their first victory over Coleraine since November 2016 as two first -half strikes sealed the deal the Loughview Leisure Arena.

The Amber Army were left reeling after their defeat to Newry City on Saturday and they made the perfect response by taking the lead with 14 minutes on the clock.

A ball into the box was met by the head of Kyle Cherry who looped his attempt over the arms of Gareth Deane and into the back of the net.

And just three minutes later, there was further joy as Cherry was bundled over inside the box by Jamie Glackin, with David Cushley smashing home the resulting spot-kick.

Kyle Cherry celebrates with Ben Tillney

The best chance Coleraine could muster in the opening 45 minutes saw Aaron Jarvis see his attempt from 15 yards being deflected inches by the near post after being picked out by Conor McKendry.

The hosts were well marshalled in defence and the overlapping Ben Tilney almost created a third goal.

His surging run and his cross just missed a vital touch from Danny Purkis, with the striker then firing over the crossbar from a quick counter-attack.

David Cushney celebrates with his Carrick Rangers teammates

Any chance Oran Kearney’s men could make a comeback were dealt with a serious blow just before the hour mark as Glackin was dismissed for a second bookable offence for a foul on Cherry.

The Bannsiders did enjoy plenty of possession after the interval but they never looked like finding a way back in the contest as a physical Carrick side showed no weaknesses at the back.

One final chance came and went to set up a grandstand finish as Graham Kelly headed wide from Lee Lynch’s corner kick.

Carrick's Andrew Mitchell and Coleraine's Lee McLaughlin

CARRICK RANGERS: Glendinning, Forysthe, Stewart, Watson, Cushley (Glendinning 46), Mitchell (Montgomery 90+5), Buchanan-Rolleston, Crowe (Surgenor 84), Cherry (McGuckin 90), Purkis (Maciulaitis 90), Tilney.

Subs Not Used: McCauley (GK), Andrews.

Coleraine's David McDaid

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, Kelly, A. Jarvis (O’Mahony 46), McKendry, McDaid (McCrudden 72), O’Donnell (Lynch 46), Glackin, McLaughlin (Mitchell 46), Scott (Farren 64 ).

Subs Not Used: Donnelly (GK), Doherty.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the Match: Danny Purkis

Match Rating: 6/10