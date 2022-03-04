Jamie McDonagh has decisive say to boost Cliftonville’s Irish Cup hopes

Cliftonville 2 Coleraine1

Cliftonville performed a second-half turnaround to book their place in the semi-finals of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup with a controversial victory over Coleraine.

Lyndon Kane had blasted the visitors into a half-time advantage but the Reds levelled 11 minutes after the restart when substitute Joe Gormley converted a devilish cross from Jamie McDonagh, with television replays indicating he had used an outstretched arm to do so.

If that goal was questionable, there were no doubts about the quality of the winner as McDonagh swept in a long-range effort to earn the Reds’ first Irish Cup win over Coleraine since the quarter-finals in 1979.

Three weeks since meeting at the same venue on Danske Bank Premiership duty and nine days ahead of their League Cup final clash at Windsor Park, the sides – who will almost certainly also contest a post-split league fixture at The Showgrounds – have very little to learn about one another and sprung few surprises in their starting line-ups.

While Cliftonville enjoyed a full week of preparations for the game in the aftermath of last Saturday’s north Belfast derby defeat of Crusaders, the Bannsiders were in midweek action against Larne when boss Oran Kearney – vocal in his dissatisfaction with the schedule – made clear his priorities by ringing the changes in his XI.

Kane and James McLaughlin were both benched for that Tuesday night outing to spare them from picking up yellow cards that would have ruled them out of the trip to Solitude and they returned to the team that saw Ronan Wilson and Patrick Kelly retain their places.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin again stuck with the side that helped him bank February’s Manager of the Month award from the NI Football Writers’ Association.

His team set about their task at a brisk pace with Ryan Curran sending an acrobatic attempt wide before Kris Lowe drew a good save from Gareth Deane.

Coleraine had found themselves under the cosh for the first 20 minutes but presented a threat when Kelly attempted to squeeze a pass through to Matthew Shevlin inside the box, only for Jonny Addis to intervene at the last.

Cliftonville didn’t fully heed that warning, though, because Kelly was instrumental in the Bannsiders edging in front shortly afterwards.

With the rampaging Kane continuing his surge forward, Kelly found the full-back with a pass that allowed him to execute a first-time finish beyond Luke McNicholas.

The home keeper then grasped a 33rd minute header from Rodney Brown as the visitors began to exert greater control on proceedings.

Despite failing to rediscover their early rhythm, Cliftonville levelled on 56 minutes when Ronan Doherty played McDonagh into possession on the flank and his cross was converted at the back post by Gormley, whose arm connecting with the ball escaped the officials’ glare.

Shevlin almost restored Coleraine’s lead with a snapshot that McNicholas did well to hold before the Reds took the lead with a goal from nowhere.

McDonagh picked up the ball deep inside the visiting half and, ignoring the run Gormley made outside him, swept a right-footed curler past a flat-footed Deane.

The Bannsiders thought they had a glorious chance to level on 68 minutes when Shevlin took a tumble inside the box but, with away fans baying for a penalty, referee Lee Tavinder instead booked the striker for simulation.

Try as they might during a late bombardment, Coleraine simply couldn’t find their way through a stubborn home rearguard and, now must wait for revenge when they meet the Reds in next Sunday’s League Cup final.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, Ives, Hale (Gormley, 54 mins), R Curran, McDonagh, Lowe, Addis, Doherty, Turner, C Gallagher (Coates, 78 mins), Kearns (C Curran, 69 mins). Unused subs: McKenna, McDermott, O’Neill, Donnelly.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Brown, Lowry, McLaughlin (McKendry, 69 mins), Carson, Wilson (Bradley, 69 mins), O’Donnell, Glackin, Kelly (Allen, 86 mins), Shevlin. Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, Traynor, Mitchell.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of match: Jamie McDonagh

Match rating: 7/10