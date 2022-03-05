Jamie McDonagh is one of the Irish League’s elite talents, praises Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin labelled Irish Cup match-winner Jamie McDonagh as “one of the top players in the division” after his heroics against Coleraine.

The forward fired in a long-range winner for a 2-1 victory at Solitude to send the Reds into the last-four and take them one step closer to winning their first Irish Cup since 1979.

Lyndon Kane had given Coleraine the lead just before half-time, but Joe Gormley came off the bench and equalised for the hosts in the 56th minute with his first touch of the game.

However, it would be the in-form McDonagh who would decide it with a fantastic curling finish for his eighth goal of the season in all competitions and he earned all the plaudits from his boss after the game.

“Jamie’s one of them players that you expect something special to happen every time he gets on the ball and, nine times out of 10, he produces,” McLaughlin told the Cliftonville website.

"He’s done it for the equaliser and he’s done it for the winner. When he’s lining up a cross or a strike from distance, you’re expecting something special to happen and he’s got the magic that can do that, he’s done it all season for us.

“When he’s in that kind of form, he’s one of the top players in the division.”

As has been the case in every game this season between the two sides, the clash was nip and tuck throughout, with the Bannsiders launching an all-out offensive in the latter stages to try and force extra-time.

However, Cliftonville held out bravely to book their place in the semi-finals and earned the adulation of the boss, who was delighted with their defensive effort in the face of an onslaught.

“For the last 10 minutes, I felt like I was heading and kicking every ball on the pitch,” continued McLaughlin.

“Coleraine threw everything bar the kitchen sink at us and we had to work extremely hard defensively. I thought we defended brilliantly with a few heroic blocks and big headers in there, landing second balls and clearing the danger.

“It was a real tough, tough game and we knew that was going to be the case. They’re a really, really good side and they showed that in the game, they were excellent throughout the match.

“I’m just delighted with how well we defended. I thought we marshalled our back four really well and we landed a lot of second balls in and around the middle of the park and it was important we did that because we knew that if we didn’t, Coleraine would have scored.”

McLaughlin also downplayed his inspired substitution that levelled the game, throwing on Gormley and being instantly rewarded when the striker bundled home the equaliser early in the second half.

“Sometimes you get lucky,” he shrugged.

“But there’s no shock or surprise that Joe comes on and scores, he’s got that in him. If you blink, he scores. If you lose sight of him for a second, he can punish you.

"I don’t know if I’d be taking too much credit for it because it was an obvious sub and, when myself and the backroom staff spoke about it just before it happened, we were all sure that Joe was the man to go in and get us a goal.”