Jamie McDonagh motivated to 'prove people wrong' with stunning Cliftonville form after rejecting 'squad player' status at Glentoran

It’s true what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Alright, so describing Jamie McDonagh as Glentoran’s refuse is something of a stretch, it must be admitted.

Nonetheless, there’s no denying that Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin is the one that has got the right-wing diamond gleaming shinier than ever.

That’s according to the man himself, who has chalked up no less than 18 assists and six goals since arriving at Solitude in the summer; a direct involvement in an incredible 35% of his side’s goals.

The fact that five of his own six strikes have come in his last four games, including two absolute corkers apiece against Linfield and Ballymena United, means he’s unquestionably the Irish League’s man of the moment.

Rewind six months or so, and few would have predicted such a return, not even McDonagh.

On making the move to north Belfast, he was coming off the back of a frustrating first season in Irish League football, earning just six Premiership starts for the Glens and scoring just one goal, ironically a clinker against the Reds.

“I had a lot to prove to myself and to the fans around the league,” he says, conceding his confidence “sort of went” during last season at the Oval.

“I didn’t get much game-time and I didn’t believe in myself anymore. Once that goes it’s hard to get back. I wanted to prove to myself that I was good enough to play in the Irish League.

“I’m very thankful to Paddy that he has given me the game-time I needed and I want to keep repaying him for having that belief in me.

“He gives me confidence every game, like he does for every player. He gives me that free role to go and do what I want. I was like that in my early days at Derry too, where I was very reliant on crosses into the box, which played into my hands. It’s down to the manager playing a game that suits me and what I’m good at.”

Over the course of the conversation, McDonagh consistently directs it back to his current boss as further evidence of his gratitude.

And, therefore, it’s fair to suggest he didn’t have quite the same relationship with his former boss at the Oval, Mick McDermott.

“The chats that I had with Mick and Windy (Paul Millar - assistant) were that they wanted me to stay and work my way back into the team,” he says of the opportunity to have played another season at the Oval.

“I thought I was too far gone for that and that it was best to move on because they maybe had a perception of me coming off the bench as a squad player, whereas I saw myself more as a starter.

“The manager can have his reasons and I can have mine. These things happen in football.”

And, of course, as is only human nature, when others’ beliefs about your abilities don’t match your own, McDonagh admits there’s an element of proving those doubters wrong.

“Yeah, one manager doesn’t define you as a player,” he says, revealing what became his mantra around the summer transfer. “One manager’s opinion doesn’t mean you’re either a bad player or the best player in the world. People are going to have different opinions of you. The manager at Glentoran had an opinion of me and that didn’t make me a bad player. It’s a game of opinions and about finding that manager that rates you as much as Paddy rates me at the minute.

“It is what it is. I don’t hold any grudges towards the manager at Glentoran or anything like that.”

Better to use that energy in focusing on the here and now, which is a much brighter thought anyway, particularly in the wake of those screamers at the Ballymena Showgrounds last Friday night, so good they even got a retweet from Match of the Day.

“It’s not like me,” he giggles.

“No to be fair, I do a lot of shooting practice after training and have done since the start of the season but it just seems that this month it has finally clicked. They’ve just fallen to me and I’ve connected well with them.”

But there’s more to it than that, the sudden explosion of goals, he explains, is down to the return of right-back Conor McDermott and a tactical tweak from the seeming number one topic of conversation Paddy McLaughlin.

“A lot of my play has been out wide this year; trying to get one vs ones and getting balls into the box,” the 25-year-old says.

“Since McDermott’s been back, Paddy wants him to play higher up the pitch and he sort of plays as a winger. That gives me the freedom to come inside.

“Once you get the first goal, you start shooting more often and chancing your arm a bit more. I’m in good form and they all seem to be hitting the back of the net at the minute.”

If he can repeat the trick in tomorrow’s second round tie at Carrick Rangers on route to a first Irish Cup success for the Reds since 1979, expect a statue to go up on the Cliftonville Road within the week.

“It’s been mentioned to us,” he says about what is now a 43 year wait.

“We’ll not look into it too much. The history isn’t great but we really believe in ourselves and we want to push for silverware this year. Hopefully we can stamp our authority over that bit of history.”

Of course, in order to grab any sort of trophies these days, part-time clubs like Cliftonville have to overcome now full-time outfits in Linfield, Glentoran, Larne and Crusaders.

But having spent his early career in full-time environments at the likes of Sheffield United, Morton and Derry City, McDonagh says the gap between the two isn’t as great as some outsiders might think.

“The only difference is they train in the mornings rather than the evenings and do a bit of extra gym work,” he said. “That’s probably why I didn’t want to go part-time because you have your gym sessions, your stats, your diet and everything’s very professional.

“But since I’ve come to Cliftonville, we train three nights a week which isn’t much different to what most full-time teams do; they maybe have one extra session on the pitch and probably two gym sessions. There’s not too much difference and I think you can see that in the way we play.

“If you were to know nothing about the league and watched the teams, you’d maybe say there are five or six full-time teams and hopefully you’d say we’re one of those. I don’t think the full-time thing really matters and hopefully we’ve proven this season that we’re more than capable of going against the top teams and competing.”

But, of course, few would begrudge the Lisburn man a return to that full-time environment in England or Scotland should the opportunity present itself. Not that he’s overly panicked about it anyway.

“I’d never say never,” he says.

“I’m happy where I am but if the chance came to go to England and it was the right deal for me and my family, I’d be happy enough to do that. In saying that, if it didn’t happen then I’d be happy with that as well.

“It’s about proving to people that I’m good enough for this league and now I’m at the stage where people are talking about me, which is good to see. I’m happy to be proving people wrong and proving to people that I’m good enough.

“I’m a Cliftonville player and I’m happy where I am.”

And amen to that, roared the crowd at Solitude. Cliftonville’s newest treasure is shining bright.