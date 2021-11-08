Jamie McDonagh’s stunning form forces Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin to move away from team mantra

Cliftonville 3 Dungannon Swifts 0

We win as a team, we lose as a team, is the mantra of Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin who never likes to single out players, but as the league leaders keep winning, it was the Jamie McDonagh show which made it nine victories out of 12 in the Danske Bank Premiership.

Just 12 games into his Reds career after his move from Glentoran in the summer, the 25 year old former Derry City midfielder has, in his manager’s word, a ‘phenomenal’ 14 assists — the latest two in this victory against Dungannon Swifts — and now a goal which was the least he deserved after a five-star performance.

He also had four other shots — two of them saved by Dwayne Nelson — and he also delivered an inch-perfect ball for Joe Gormley from which the ace striker shot against the upright. He really could not have done much more. No wonder his manager had to break the habit of a lifetime at the finish.

“Jamie does what Jamie does. His delivery and quality from wide areas is unrivalled in this division and I don’t think anyone has that amount of assists in the league,” said McLaughlin.

“It was good to see him score his own goal, it’s important he chips in also and his first goal is well earned.”

That came in the 86th minute — his last action of the match as he collided with the post in bundling the ball over the line from Gormley’s assist — to ensure the result was no longer in doubt after Cliftonville had failed to add to their two first-half goals from a Ronan Doherty header and a close range finish by Gormley.

That’s 11 goals in Cliftonville’s last four Premiership games, as many as they scored in their first eight and, worryingly for the chasing pace, McLaughlin feels his forwards are now beginning to hit their straps.

“They are all playing at the top of their game, all playing with a smile on their face, but also with a bit of grit and determination when needed,” he added.

“I feel Joe is in his best form in all the time I’ve been here so hopefully that continues and when you have him and Ryan Curran and Paul O’Neill all pushing to play and McDonagh plus Aaron Donnelly and Chris Curran we are a wee force going forward.”

Cliftonville also have the second best defensive record in the league but that’s not good enough for the boss.

“I challenged the boys last week because we don’t want to be second in anything, we want to be top. We only had two clean sheets, but that’s four now, so they have responded and that keeps me quiet for a few days.”

Dungannon boss Dean Shiels knew it was going to be difficult coming to a ground where they have now picked up only one point from their last seven visits, but he was disappointed by the first two goals.

“We gave them an easy first goal, a free run and free header, and when you come here against the odds you can’t give up cheap goals,” said Shiels.

“We changed shape in the second half and felt we dominated the ball and it was more like Dungannon and what we are about.

“Caoilin Coyle missed a massive chance to get us back into the game and with us pushing forward they picked us off for the third.”

It says much for Swifts, however, that despite being without three goalkeepers, through unavailability, sickness and injury respectively, goalkeeping coach Nelson stepped up to the mark and produced an outstanding save to make McDonagh wait for that deserved first goal.

CLIFTONVILLE: Dunne; Lowe, Addis, Turner; McDonagh (O’Neill 88), Doherty, Gallagher (Kearns 57), C Curran, Donnelly; Gormley (Foster 88), R Curran.

Unused subs: McNicholas, Ives, Casey, Coates.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Nelson; Coyle, Cowan, McGinty, Glynn; McGee (Convie 82), Conway (Knowles 71), Smyth, McBrien; Mayse, Campbell (Gallagher 71).

Unused subs: Groogan, McAleer, McKendry, Glenny.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Jamie McDonagh

Match rating: 6/10