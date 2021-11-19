Jamie McGonigle has crucial say as Derry edge closer to European spot

Dundalk 1 Derry City 2

Derry City have put themselves in contention for European football next season by beating Dundalk 2-1 on the final night of the campaign.

City’s win, coupled with Bohemians’ draw at Sligo, sees Ruaidhri Higgins’ team sneak into fourth to complete a remarkable turnaround at the Brandywell this season.

Victory for St Patrick’s Athletic in the FAI Cup final will see the Candystripes qualify for Europe.

Dundalk had a great chance to open the scoring after just 12 minutes when Sean Murray sent Patrick Hoban through but Darren Cole got back with a brilliant tackle to take the ball from the striker’s foot.

Nathan Gartside was called upon to make a wonderful save to keep his team level on the half-hour, denying Murray’s free-kick 25 yards from goal.

The goal that Dundalk had been threatening arrived on 33 minutes and it was a moment for Gartside to forget. Murray picked up the ball in midfield and shrugged off Cole before drilling an effort straight at goal, with the ball somehow eluding the City goalkeeper on its way into the net.

Derry stunned Dundalk by equalising on the stroke of half-time, and it was a rare goal from Ciaron Harkin. The midfielder lined up an effort from 30 yards and the shot went all the way through, deflecting off the head of Andy Boyle, which took it past the dive of Peter Cherrie.

The momentum was undoubtedly with Derry after that and they took the lead on 52 minutes.

Will Fitzgerald was involved as his left-footed shot was charged down, but he had the presence of mind to snap up the rebound and play in Jamie McGonigle, who simply slotted it beyond Cherrie to make it 2-1.

Dundalk were shaken by that, but they almost equalised out of nothing when the ball broke to Murray in the area and his shot beat Gartside only to be brilliantly blocked on the line by a defiant Harkin.

DUNDALK: Cherrie, Boyle, Ben Amar (Kelly 3), Stanton, Hoban, Jurkovskis, Leahy, Murray, Cleary, Dummigan, McMillan (O’Kane 68).

DERRY CITY: Gartside, Coll, McJannett, Cole, Lafferty, Boyce, Harkin, Thomson, Fitzgerald (Malone 81), Akintunde, McGonigle.

Referee: Neil Doyle.

Man of the match: Will Fitzgerald (Derry City)

Match rating: 7/10