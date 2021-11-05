Jamie McGonigle holds his nerve to salvage a point for Derry City

Finn Harps 1 Derry City 1

It looked as if the Candystripes were headed to defeat when Ethan Boyle headed Harps into the lead with just six minutes remaining, but former Coleraine striker McGonigle kept his nerve when presented with a penalty just two minutes later.

The point does not help either side, with Harps still in relegation trouble while City have won just one game in their last six.

The first hour gave no hint of the late drama to come.

It was all Harps in the early stages and Babatunde Owolabi could have opened the scoring within two minutes as he shrugged off Cameron McJannet before bearing down on goal and shooting high into the side-netting.

Harps were only encouraged by that and minutes later Nathan Gartside had to be alert to push away a volley from Boyle, who tried his luck from 20 yards as the Derry defence stood off.

It took Derry 40 minutes to have a shot of any sort at Mark McGinley in the Harps goal, but Ciaron Harkin’s effort from 25 yards rolled harmlessly wide.

There was simply nothing between the sides as the game went on but Derry should have went ahead on 82 minutes.

Harps lost possession in midfield and James Akintunde flicked the ball over the defence to put substitute McGonigle in on goal.

The striker was one-on-one with McGinley but lobbed it over the goalkeeper and the open goal and the chance was gone.

That proved to be costly for Derry as Harps went down the other end and scored within 60 seconds.

Ryan Connolly delivered a free-kick into the heart of the City penalty area and it was met by Boyle, who powered a header past Gartside into the net.

Harps’ jubilation was cut abruptly short within a minute, however, as Boyle went from hero to villain as he was adjudged to have handled McGonigle’s cross and referee Ben Connolly pointed to the penalty spot.

It was McGonigle who stepped up and he sent McGinley the wrong way to score a vital equaliser for Derry.

FINN HARPS: McGinley, Boyle, Sadiki, Webster, Mustoe; Coyle (O’Sullivan 68), Seymore, Connolly; Rainey, Owolabi (Rudden 90), McNamee (Foley 77).

DERRY CITY: Gartside, Malone (Fitzgerald 84) Toal, McJannet (Boyce 77), Coll, Lafferty; Harkin, Hery (McGonigle 72), Thomson; Akintunde, Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).

Man of the match: Cameron McJannet

Match Rating: 7/10