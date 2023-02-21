Jamie Mulgrew calls for a Linfield mentality shift in title race

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has questioned the mentality of the team this season, insisting it must be “stronger and better” for the rest of the campaign if they are to have a shot at retaining their title.

Mulgrew knows more than anyone currently playing in the Irish League what it takes for a side to become champions having been there and done it 10 times with the Blues in his illustrious career.

The 36-year-old’s frank and honest assessment on their 2023 championship hopes come at a fascinating time in the title race.

Should leaders Larne win at Ballymena United tonight, the Inver Park outfit will move six points clear of Cliftonville and seven ahead of Linfield in the standings with just nine matches left.

Fourth placed Crusaders would be nine adrift and Coleraine 11 off the pace with Glentoran 14 away from the top, though Rodney McAree’s side would still have three games in hand.

After a stuttering start, David Healy’s men, title winners in five of the last six years, have been playing catch up all season.

They have not been helped by a poor record against fellow top six teams and a failure to match the impressive consistency that has made them such a traditionally dominant force.

Asked for reasons why, midfielder Mulgrew told the Belfast Telegraph: “Possibly our mentality because there is no doubting the ability that we have in the squad.

“I believe we have a better squad this season than what we had last season but we need to develop a better and stronger mentality.”

Offering a verdict on the campaign to date, which has seen Linfield suffer European heartbreak, lose the County Antrim Shield final to Larne on penalties, reach the BetMcLean Cup decider and be knocked out of the Irish Cup at the last 16 stage, Mulgrew stated: “It’s been okay, but okay is not going to make us successful.

“There is no point beating around the bush, we are not performing well on a consistent basis.

“Probably the fortunate thing for us at the moment is that we still have enough games but it is something we need to fix very quickly and get a consistent run together before it is too late.”

While Linfield have been far from their best, they are the team that the other contenders fear most and if Healy’s men hit the front at any point in the run-in, it would be a massive blow to the rest.

Quizzed on whether the Blues could make it five titles in a row, Mulgrew said: “Yes. I firmly believe that. We are still in the mix and even though we haven’t been great against a lot of the teams in and around us, we are still there.

“Come Saturday against Coleraine at Windsor Park, we need to perform and win the game to give us a chance of still being in the mix and being there to win it.

“Anyone in the top six will believe they can win it and rightly so. I think we need to be in and around the top of the table at the split because that’s when the crunch comes.

“It’s important for us to be in and around the top at that point which will mean if we win football matches, we will be capable of getting to the top of the table but if we are too far away, it might become virtually impossible for us.”