Jamie Mulgrew offers no excuses as he urges Linfield team-mates to get title challenge back on track

Must improve: Captain Jamie Mulgrew has called on his team-mates to turn their form around starting at Larne tonight

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has admitted that the team’s last two performances have been unacceptable but insists the Blues have the character to bounce back in what is a huge week for their season.

On Friday night the champions were knocked out of the Irish Cup by Larne with Lee Bonis scoring twice in a 2-0 victory for the Inver Park outfit. That followed a crushing 3-0 defeat at Coleraine which saw Glentoran move ahead of David Healy’s side and go two points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

Tonight the legendary Mulgrew and his team-mates have the chance to respond to that double whammy with a home game against fourth placed Larne, who also defeated them in last month’s County Antrim Shield final, before another mighty league encounter away to fierce rivals Glentoran on Friday.

“The past two performances haven’t been acceptable and haven’t been to the standards that we have set ourselves and what got us to the top of the league,” stated Mulgrew in an honest assessment.

“This game with Larne has come around very quickly after a disappointing performance on Friday. It is not very often you get an opportunity so quickly against the same opposition to go out and show a bit of fight, determination and pride in ourselves and for the shirt.

“We are under no illusions about how poor we have been and this is an opportunity to put it right.”

Asked to explain what has happened in the recent defeats to Coleraine and Larne, Mulgrew, a winner of NINE league titles at Linfield, did not mince his words.

He said: “If we are being honest probably too many of us have been off form at the same time. I don’t think over the two games anyone can come out with any credit and I look at myself in that in the sense that my performances and me being the leader of the team have been very poor and not acceptable.

“I am big enough, old enough and wise enough to know that. I take it on the chin and am brutally honest with myself and am not going to make excuses because there aren’t any to make.”

The experience, knowhow and quality of players like Mulgrew, Jimmy Callacher, Niall Quinn and Matthew Clarke will be key in Linfield returning to the form that took them to four titles in the last five seasons.

Mulgrew said: “It’s about working hard and getting that edge and that determination in us. You don’t lose that overnight. We have been top of the league for a reason and we are there or thereabouts for a reason.

“Two games doesn’t make you a bad team. We have had a little blip and a bump along the road but we have two big games coming up and what an opportunity this week is for us to respond.”

Out of all the knockout competitions, the title race now offers Linfield their only opportunity to claim silverware.

The Blues skipper added: “We still have the league to fight for and try and win and we are still in a good position to do that. Things could be positive in the next four days and we also appreciate we could be climbing a mountain if we don’t come out with good results in the next two games.

“I feel we have the character and have shown that in the past. At Linfield there is always plenty of noise but we have bounced back before and went on to win trophies and been successful and we can look back to then how we did it. Also it’s about meeting the challenge head on and fighting for every point and every win and we fully intend to do that.”

*Linfield have finally completed the signing of Finnish forward Eetu Vertainen who has joined the Blues from St Johnstone on loan until the end of the season.

The Irish League champions moved for the 22-year-old on transfer deadline day last month but had to wait on the receipt of a Governing Body Endorsement certificate before confirming the player’s arrival.

Blues boss David Healy said: “Eetu comes to us highly recommended, and we are looking forward to working with him. His arrival will increase our options up front.”