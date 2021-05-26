Jamie Mulgrew outlines 'privileged' feeling as Linfield win title and blasts any complainers over hectic Irish League schedule

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has hit out at anybody who has complained about the nature of the Irish League season after his side won the title.

The Blues got the draw they required to get over the line with a game to spare at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

It’s a 55th league title for the club, equalling Rangers’ world record of 55 domestic crowns.

Mulgrew has been a part of nine of those but still isn’t anywhere near sick of that winning feeling.

“Fantastic,” he said. An unbelievable feeling. “After winning the Irish Cup on Friday night and the euphoria of that, for us to try and reach those heights again, we had to dig deep because we certainly left everything on the pitch.

“Physically and mentally to come here knowing that a point wins us the league, I wouldn’t say that we played our best football but what we did have was grit, determined attitude and a steeliness really to see us over the line. I suppose looking back over these past 10 minutes or so, we knew what was enough to get the point. Coleraine gave us an incredibly hard match. They had to give it their all and threw everything at us. The last five minutes was very, very nervy.”

It’s a satisfying end for the Blues to what has been a hectic season, 38 league games, a County Antrim Shield and Irish Cup campaigns packed in since the October start.

But you’ll never catch Mulgrew grumbling about the heavy schedule.

“Obviously with everything that has gone on round the world, it’s been really difficult for everyone,” he said.

“Us as players are very privileged to continue to have some sort of normality. If I’m being brutally honest, I didn’t particularly like people who came out and complained about the number of games we had and that carry-on because at the end of the day, there are many amateur league clubs and players in lower divisions that would have absolutely loved to have been in the position we’re in.

“I feel incredibly privileged. The games were coming thick and fast but that’s what we’re paid a wage to do; to play matches and at Linfield to try and win trophies.

“It’s been a really tough season but there are a lot of people worse than ourselves having to play two games a week.”