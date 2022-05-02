Jamie Mulgrew: We want David Healy to stay and taste more success

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew says he hopes David Healy continues his remarkable run of success at the Blues and doesn’t quit the club or leave for a challenge in England or Scotland.

Mulgrew, who won a tenth league winner’s medal at the weekend, is surprised that Healy is still steering the Windsor Park ship and also feels Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer deserves more respect.

As he celebrated the club’s 56th title triumph after a 2-0 win over Coleraine which saw Linfield finish a point ahead of Cliftonville, Linfield boss Healy said he would need to discuss his future with his family.

“I’m taking a break, will reflect on the challenges we have had with my family and see where we go moving forward,” said Healy who guided the club to four titles in a row, despite facing some stinging criticism, even from a small section of the club’s fans.

Mulgrew, who has agreed a one-year contract extension, says he wants the fairytale Linfield Healy story to continue.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t already happened, in terms of clubs across the water showing an interest in David,” said Mulgrew who has made a staggering 668 appearances for Linfield.

“For our sake, we hope it doesn’t happen and he stays at the club.

“We have been reaping the rewards since he joined the club six years ago.

“But I suppose that’s football. If that was to happen, the club would appoint someone else and we all move forward.

“Under David’s managerial reign, we’ve been very successful.

“He possibly doesn’t get the credit he deserves along with his backroom staff and also Willie McKeown, who brought me to the club.

“Everyone has a fantastic worth ethic, that’s what makes us successful. It’s important not to stand still, you have to keep getting better.

“If we stand still, other people will catch us.

“It is a competitive League; we know difficult it will be to win five in a row. But we’ll give it a good crack. Hopefully, the summer signings will make us even stronger and take us to another level.”

Mulgrew also hit back at the club’s critics, adding: “At the start of the season, no one gave us a chance.

“Football is all about opinions. We did our talking on the pitch.”