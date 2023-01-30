January is a difficult time to do business, says Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels said signing new players is not always the answer as he voiced frustration at the January transfer window.

Clubs have just a few days left to tweak their squads for the final weeks of the season.

The Swifts, who lost 3-0 against Coleraine on Saturday, would like to bolster their attacking options, but finding the right players is a challenge.

Shiels said: “We will always try and improve but it is a difficult market. A lot of teams are willing to hold on to players until the end of the season, because it is only three months of football that you’re looking at.

“But if the opportunity comes, we will maybe try and do something, but at the minute there is zero happening. We’ll have to maybe improve the players we have.

“A lot of teams just think that new signings make the team better, but we are slowly improving.

“I think from the season started until now, we’ve improved dramatically and we will keep pushing to improve the players we have.”

Though Dungannon’s six-match winning run at Stangmore Park was ended by the Bannsiders, the game was not as one-sided as the score would suggest, with two of the visitors’ goals coming in the final 10 minutes.

The opener came on the stroke of half-time as Matthew Shevlin took a pass from Andy Scott and scored, via touches off Swifts’ goalkeeper Declan Dunne and defender Cahal McGinty.

In the 81st minute, sub Eamon Fyfe made it 2-0, turning and scoring his first since joining from Dundela this month. Shevlin rounded it off in the 89th minute, sweeping in Josh Carson’s cross.

Shiels admitted Dungannon lack someone with the attacking instinct and quality of Shevlin, who moved on to 50 goals in 95 Coleraine appearances.

He added: “In the second-half, we came out and responded well. We looked to play on the front foot again and I think we dominated the ball throughout the game.

“But in the last third, they had more quality than us. They had a striker who is the top scorer in the league. I think that was the difference between the two teams — their striker.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney praised Shevlin’s quality.

“Fifty goals is some haul for him and a big credit to him,” he said.

“The biggest credit I will give Matthew is his work-rate is second to none. A lot of the goals he scores come because he outworks people.

“He wants to keep going over and over again and it’s brilliant.”

DUNGANNON: Dunne, McGee, Marron, Animasahun, McGinty, Ruddy (O’Kane 73), Knowles, Bruna (Lynch 82), Walsh (Moore 73), Campbell, McCready (Mayse 62). Unused subs: Nelson, Francis, S Scott.

COLERAINE:Deane, McDermott (A Jarvis 19), Brown, O’Donnell, D Jarvis, Lynch, Scott (Carlin 90), Kane, Carson (McLaughlin 90), McCrudden (Fyfe 77), Shevlin.Unused subs:Gallagher, Mullan, Farren.

Referee:Ben McMaster

Man of the match:Matthew Shevlin

Match rating:6/10