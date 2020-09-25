Jay Donnelly Glentoran transfer brought forward after furore

Sex offender's loan back to Belfast Celtic off due to row

Controversial footballer Jay Donnelly will restart his career on the pitch with Glentoran after a plan to loan him back to Belfast Celtic was aborted.

Glens boss Mick McDermott said the decision had been made due to media coverage and social media reaction to the transfer.

Donnelly served a three-month sentence last year for distributing an indecent image of a child.

He was prosecuted for sharing a picture of a 16-year-old girl he took while they were having sex in 2016. At the time he was a Cliftonville player.

Donnelly's contract with Cliftonville was terminated following his prison sentence, and more recently he had been playing for Belfast Celtic in the Ballymena & Provincial Intermediate League.

However, last week it was announced the player would be moving to The Oval, prompting huge criticism, including from many Glentoran supporters.

Donnelly was due to start the season on loan back at Belfast Celtic. However, Mr McDermott said he had abandoned the move.

"The primary reason (for him not going on loan) is the scale and intensity of the media attention," he told the BBC.

"As an employer I have a duty of care, and as a coach I have player welfare as my main priority.

"To take care of my player I felt it was better for him to be in a full-time environment at Glentoran, training every day with his team-mates and the coaching staff around him.

"Jay has been fine with it, he is appreciative of the opportunity. He has trained with his team-mates and is looking forward to grasping this opportunity with both hands."

Mr McDermott said he stood over his decision to sign Donnelly, but admitted the east Belfast club could lose fans because of it.

He added: "I'm hopeful we can prove that this is about Glentoran Football Club, and that when there is positivity about the place this coming season, that we will win those supporters back.

"We have had discussions with supporters' clubs and other stakeholders. We have been open and honest with them, they have been open and honest with us, and I can say that things are moving positively forward.

"The supporters are always entitled to give their feedback. It is important that they are given the time to give their opinion. I think when they hear the facts behind why we made our decision, they can come to terms with the decision.

"They may not agree 100% with that decision, but they can at least understand the decisions were made to take this project that we are doing at Glentoran forward."

The news comes after Mr McDermott's public support for Donnelly was praised as "humane and dignified" in an online article by media outlet Spiked.

It argued the 25-year-old should not be "robbed of his chance" to restart his career after serving his punishment as a sex offender.

Writer Kevin Mooney said that "thanks to a #MeToo-style obsession" many people have lost sight of second chances for ex-offenders.

"If, like me, you still believe in the four Rs - redemption, reform, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders - then we need to speak up and publicly support Glentoran's decision... because if this young man is robbed of his right to resume his life after serving his punishment, then he will not be the last," he argued.