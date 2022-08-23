Jay Donnelly keeps his cool from the penalty spot to lift Glentoran frustrations and down gutsy Dungannon

Dungannon players protest to referee Declan Hassan after the award of the penalty

Declan Dunne can only look on as Jay Donnelly’s penalty hits the net

This seemed destined to be a night of frustration for Mick McDermott’s side, who struggled to break down a well-organised Swifts defence.

But with the travelling fans growing restless, Donnelly won a penalty four minutes from the end, going down under Ethan McGee’s challenge, to shatter the home side’s brave resistance.

Donnelly stepped up to take the kick, calmly sweeping the ball past Declan Dunne.

The defeat was cruel on Dungannon, who almost snatched a point with the final kick, with Aaron McCarey denying James Convie.

The Swifts remain without a point after three games, but can take plenty of heart from a gutsy effort.

For the Glens, they were far from their best but, in Donnelly, had someone capable of taking the chance when it came.

A game that was short on goalmouth action was always high on intrigue and drama, with referee Declan Hassan at the centre of several flashpoints in the first half.

Early in the game, he awarded — then reversed — a penalty to Glentoran.

Bobby Burns found Ruaidhri Donnelly, who played a one-two with Shay McCartan and was tripped by Dean Curry.

Hassan pointed to the spot, but was summoned by his assistant. After a lengthy discussion, the decision was overturned, with Donnelly judged to have been offside from McCartan’s return pass.

Then, in the 30th minute, Michael Ruddy clattered into McCarey as James Knowles’ corner came in. The goalkeeper reacted angrily and, when calm was restored, both players were booked.

Late in the half, the referee had to intervene again as James Singleton and McGee clashed before a corner.

Amid all the drama, there was some decent football played, particularly from the Swifts, who had Terry Devlin and Brendan Barr bringing energy and bite to midfield, and Joe McCready hassling the defence.

They went close in the 29th minute as McGee’s diagonal ball was headed by Rhyss Campbell towards McCready, who caught it well but his shot was always rising.

McCready drove another shot across goal, before Knowles’ free-kick was headed out to Ben Gallagher, whose volley was straight at McCarey.

Glentoran struggled to land efforts on target, with Aidan Wilson arriving a fraction too late to meet Conor McMenamin’s inviting cross.

Their best chance came two minutes before the break as Jay Donnelly took Marcus Kane’s pass and crossed to Ruaidhri Donnelly, but Dunne pulled off a brilliant one-handed save to turn his shot over.

The Glens pushed for a breakthrough after the game restarted.

A back-pass to Dunne led to an indirect free-kick in the penalty area. With players queuing up, the ball was played to Jay Donnelly, whose effort was blocked.

Then a free-kick caught the Swifts napping, with McCartan finding Jay Donnelly, but Dunne scrambled it away.

The Glens fans were getting restless as their team struggled. Dungannon weren’t offering much in attack, seeking to sit in and frustrate — and it was working.

An example came when a series of passes ended with Patrick McClean taking aim from distance but shooting well over.

In a rare Swifts attack, Campbell drifted inside and played in sub Ruari McDonald, who went down, but the referee waved him up.

Having introduced Alistair Roy and Sean Murray, McDermott played his final hand, bringing on Daniel Purkis with six minutes to go.

But Donnelly’s late penalty broke the brave Swifts’ resistance.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, Curry, Scott (McGinty 61), Ruddy (Convie 90), Devlin, Knowles, Barr (Walsh 90), Campbell, McCready (O’Connor 74), Gallagher (McDonald 61).

Subs not used: Nelson, Animasahun.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Marshall, McClean, Wilson, Kane, Burns (Murray 77), Singleton, McMenamin, R Donnelly (Roy 63), McCartan (Purkis 84), J Donnelly.

Subs not used: Webber, Crowe, Plum, Wightman.

Referee: Declan Hassan

Man of the match: Conor McMenamin

Match rating: 7/10